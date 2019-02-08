Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales on Kiwi Gang Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Kiwi gang picture “Savage” has been sold to The Jokers for France and Falcon Films in the Middle East. The deals are the first for the film, which follows one man’s journey through New Zealand’s street gangs over several decades. Film Constellation is expecting further sales at the EFM in Berlin.

Inspired by true stories of New Zealand’s street gangs, the film stars Jake Ryan as Danny, who is pushed and pulled between his family and the gang. John Tui and Chelsie Preston Crayford also star.

Sam Kelly wrote and directed “Savage,” his first feature. It was shot on location in New Zealand late last year and is currently in post-production. Film Constellation came on board the project at script stage and is handling worldwide sales. Madman will be distributing in New Zealand and Australia.

The movie was financed by the New Zealand Film Commission with the support of Avalon Studio Productions, Park Road Post Productions, Film Constellation and Fulcrum Media Finance. It is produced by Vicky Pope. The executive producers are Bill Trotter and William Watson.