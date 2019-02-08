×

Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales on Kiwi Gang Film (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Matt Grace

Kiwi gang picture “Savage” has been sold to The Jokers for France and Falcon Films in the Middle East. The deals are the first for the film, which follows one man’s journey through New Zealand’s street gangs over several decades. Film Constellation is expecting further sales at the EFM in Berlin.

Inspired by true stories of New Zealand’s street gangs, the film stars Jake Ryan as Danny, who is pushed and pulled between his family and the gang. John Tui and Chelsie Preston Crayford also star.

Sam Kelly wrote and directed “Savage,” his first feature. It was shot on location in New Zealand late last year and is currently in post-production. Film Constellation came on board the project at script stage and is handling worldwide sales. Madman will be distributing in New Zealand and Australia.

The movie was financed by the New Zealand Film Commission with the support of Avalon Studio Productions, Park Road Post Productions, Film Constellation and Fulcrum Media Finance. It is produced by Vicky Pope. The executive producers are Bill Trotter and William Watson.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales

    Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales on Kiwi Gang Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kiwi gang picture “Savage” has been sold to The Jokers for France and Falcon Films in the Middle East. The deals are the first for the film, which follows one man’s journey through New Zealand’s street gangs over several decades. Film Constellation is expecting further sales at the EFM in Berlin. Inspired by true stories [...]

  • Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab'

    Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the French sales company behind Mamoru Hosoda’s Oscar-nominated “Mirai,” has acquired “Grab,” an animated feature directed by Jeremy Clapin and produced by Xilam, one of France’s leading animation companies. “Grab” is co-written by Clapin (“Skhizein”) and Guillaume Laurant, the high-profile screenwriter of “Amélie” and “A Very Long Engagement.” Xilam Production was created by Marc du [...]

  • Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’

    Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Closing in on one of the edgier mainstream upcoming movies from Argentina, Sony Pictures Television has acquired rights to Latin America on “Los Adoptantes” (The Adopters). Sony will release the film theatrically in three territories in Latin America. The deal does not include a theatrical release in Argentina, which is still being negotiated. FilmSharks Intl., [...]

  • Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity

    Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity of Space’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based Visit Films has acquired international sales rights to doc “The Sanctity of Space,” co-directed by Renan Ozturk. Ozturk was one of the cinematographers and climbers on “Meru,” the breakthrough film of “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhely. Also a DP and and director of high-altitude scenes on “Sherpa,” which Variety [...]

  • Fatih Akin's Berlin Title 'The Golden

    Berlin: Fatih Akin's Serial-Killer Pic 'The Golden Glove' Sells to Major Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Golden Glove,” Golden Bear winner Fatih Akin’s film about a real-life serial killer, has been sold to multiple territories, including Japan, Spain and Italy, by German sales agent The Match Factory. The film is scheduled to world-premiere Saturday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Set in the 1970s, the pic tells the story of Fritz [...]

  • Cercamon Boards 'Goldie,' Starring Slick Woods

    Cercamon Boards 'Goldie,' Starring Rihanna's Muse Slick Woods (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cercamon has come aboard as international sales agent for “Goldie,” which stars Slick Woods, Rihanna’s favorite fashion model, as well as featuring rapper A$AP Ferg, George Sample III, Danny Hoch and Khris Davis. Sam de Jong’s film, which has its world premiere Sunday in Berlin Film Festival’s Generation 14Plus sidebar, is the story of a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    10 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas Inspired by Our Favorite Rom-Coms

    Everyone could use a little inspiration when it comes to gift-giving, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up 10 novel gift ideas inspired by some of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. Think the era of romantic comedies are over? Think again. As the massive success of 2018’s “Crazy Rich [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad