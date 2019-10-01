×

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Festival Announces Projects in Development

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Saudi Couple (below) Walks On a Sea Front Pier As Foreign Workers (above) Enjoy the Sunset Over the Red Sea in Jeddah Saudi Arabia On Tuesday 15 February 2005 Saudis and Foreign Workers Flock to the Tens of Kilometer Long Corniche That Runs Along the Seafront of JeddahSaudi Arabia Sunset - Feb 2005
CREDIT: Mike Nelson/EPA/Shutterstock

The upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival, which is Saudi Arabia’s first major film event, has announced a first batch of Arabic projects that will benefit from a total of up to $3 million in support as well as mentoring through its Sundance-like development program, the Red Sea Lodge.

The program has been set up to nurture new voices in Arab cinema at the fest, the inaugural edition of which will run March 12-21, 2020, in the historic district of Jeddah, which is a Unesco World Heritage site.

The Red Sea Lodge is operated in tandem with Italy’s TorinoFilmLab and includes three workshops to be held in Jeddah, the first of which will take place next month. The program will support six projects from Saudi Arabia and six from the Arab world at large, excluding Qatar, with which Saudi Arabia is locked in a diplomatic standoff.

The six Saudi projects touch on potentially edgy topics, considering that cinema was banned in the kingdom for religion-related reasons for more than three decades, until December 2017. The selection provides a first indicator of the Red Sea fest’s overall programming criteria, which appear to be relatively unconstrained.

For example, they include an animated feature doc, “Practicing Polygamy,” exploring the “daily reality of polygamy” in Saudi Arabia, written and directed by U.S.-trained Malak Quota, a graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Another selected feature film project is “A Trip to Disney,” by director Maha Alsaati, known for shorts that explore femininity and gender roles in Arab cultures. The new project is about a Saudi woman who, abandoned by her lover, travels from Saudi Arabia to Florida.

“Finding herself in the Disney empire,” presumably at Disney World in Orlando, the film’s protagonist “discovers she is not his princess,” reads the synopsis. Saudi women up until last month were not allowed to travel abroad without permission from a male “guardian.”

Female directors account for one-third of the 12 selected for the Red Sea Lodge, and more than a quarter of them have female producers, the festival said.

The non-Saudi projects selected for Red Sea Lodge support and guidance come from Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Iraq and Lebanon. They include several titles already making the rounds of the region’s funding platforms, such as black comedy “Inshallah a Boy,” by Jordanian first-timer Amjad Al Rasheed, which first surfaced at last year’s Cairo Film Connection. It’s about a widow who, because of Islamic Sharia law, finds herself in dire need of a male child to stop her in-laws from taking possession of her home.

From Egypt, the Red Sea Lodge committee selected drama “A Journey of Bullets and Bread,” directed by Mohammad Hammad (“Withered Green”) and produced by prominent indie producer Mohamed Hefzy and Kholoud Saad; from Palestine, “Scheherazade Goes Silent,” the directorial debut of producer Amira Diab (“The Mountain Between Us”); from Lebanon, “The Basement Notes,” about a rock band during wartime, by Hadi Ghandour (“The Traveler”), and also female empowerment-themed “I Am Arza,” by first-timer Mira Shaiba. Rounding out the non-Saudi selection is first-time Iraqi director Ali Kareem’s “The Arabic Interpreter,” about a young Iraqi based in Berlin who takes a job at a refugee camp and is reminded of the wars he experienced in his home country.

The Red Sea festival is headed by Saudi filmmaker Mahmoud Sabbagh (“Barakah Meets Barakah”), who is president. Former Sundance fest documentary programmer Hussain Currimbhoy is artistic director, and the managing director is the Dubai fest’s former top exec Shivani Pandya Malhotra. French industry veteran Julie Bergeron will run the market.

More Film

  • A Saudi Couple (below) Walks On

    Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Festival Announces Projects in Development

    The upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival, which is Saudi Arabia’s first major film event, has announced a first batch of Arabic projects that will benefit from a total of up to $3 million in support as well as mentoring through its Sundance-like development program, the Red Sea Lodge. The program has been set up [...]

  • Arturo Guillén

    Arturo Guillen: An International Vision for a Global Business

    MADRID  — In 1996, when still at high school, Spain’s Arturo Guillen, having flunked some exams, took a summer job at Entertainment Data Inc.(EDI), which had just set up in Spain, intent on delivering computer-collected box office results to distributors. Cinema theaters would start relaying results from 10 pm, Guillén recalls. Sometimes the computer froze, [...]

  • Kino Lorber

    Film News Roundup: Arthouse Specialist Kino Lorber Launches Digital Platform

    In today’s film news roundup, Kino Lorber has started a VOD platform, Tony Todd is starring in a horror-comedy, the Red Nation International Film Festival sets its lineup and ballet dancer Kirsten Bloom Allen starts a production company. VOD DISTRIBUTION Arthouse distribution specialist Kino Lorber is launching VOD platform Kino Now with more than 600 [...]

  • Bob Hope

    Thanks for the Memory: How Leo Robin Helped Usher In the Golden Age of Song in Film

    The centerpiece of Scott Ora’s cluttered San Fernando Valley apartment is the 1939 Oscar his step-grandfather, the late lyricist Leo Robin, was presented for co-writing “Thanks for the Memory.” Sung by Bob Hope and Shirley Ross in the film “The Big Broadcast of 1938,” the trophy sits proudly on the piano where Robin worked on [...]

  • Modern Love

    What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019

    October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20. For [...]

  • Touch of Evil

    Prolific Title Designer Wayne Fitzgerald Dies at 89

    Wayne Fitzgerald, the main title designer of films and television shows including “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate,” “Chinatown,” “Dallas,” “The Searchers,” “The Godfather” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Monday in Whidbey Island, Wash. He was 89. Fitzgerald began his title design career with Pacific Art & Title Studio after graduating from Pasadena’s Art Center [...]

  • Some Beasts

    San Sebastian Film Review: 'Some Beasts'

    The family vacation gone awry is such a routinely fraught, fruitful dramatic setup that it practically qualifies as its own genre. Yet while various horror films might bring external threats into proceedings, Chilean helmer Jorge Riquelme Serrano’s exceptionally poised, frozen-hearted “Some Beasts” finds all the danger it needs in the family itself: a well-to-do clan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad