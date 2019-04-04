Saudi Arabia Says It Will Invest $35 Billion in Movie Theaters by 2020

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Saudis attend the inaugration of the first VOX Cinema at Riyadh park mall, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 30 April 2018. The multiplex theater will feature four screens. Marvel's Black Panther film was the first commercial film to be publicly screened in Saudi Arabia in another cinema in more than 35 years on 18 April 2018.Multiplex cinema opens in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 30 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Ahmed Yosri/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Confirming indications that emerged at CinemaCon, Saudi Arabia says it will invest $35 billion by 2020 in building multiplexes and aims to have more than 2,500 movie screens up and running over the next five years.

The figures were trumpeted in an announcement Thursday by Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media, which said that more than 200 construction and exhibition execs from 20 countries are expected to attend the Cinema Build KSA Forum on April 14 and 15 in Riyadh, the Saudi capital. 

Listed companies at the forum include U.S. exhibition giant AMC Entertainment, which has confirmed that it is moving ahead with plans to build screens in Saudi Arabia after a brief pause in those plans following the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly by Saudi operatives, in Turkey last October. AMC opened the country’s first movie theater in Riyadh in April 2018, after the country ended its 35-year ban on moviegoing. 

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, National Association of Theater Owners President John Within said that two other U.S. theater chains were moving forward in Saudi Arabia, despite Khashoggi’s murder.

Related

“I don’t think it’s our business to make foreign policy as a trade association,” Within told reporters, adding that “the idea of having the freedom to see movies in a country…can only help to open up thinking in that country. Movies have always been a sword for freedom for a very long time.”

By contrast, London-based Vue International, which is one of the world’s largest exhibition chains, has decided to pull out of Saudi Arabia, at least for now.

Vue founder and chief exec Tim Richards told Deadline on Wednesday that, following the Khashoggi killing, he resigned from a position on the global board of Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya entertainment and sports venture, and that Vue is not moving forward in the kingdom this year. However, Richards did not rule out that Vue might do so in the future.

Weeks ago, Hollywood entertainment conglomerate Endeavor returned a $400 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in protest. The government fund remains an investor in Variety’s parent company, Penske Media Corp.

Other exhibition companies attending the Cinema Build conference in Riyadh include Dubai-based exhibitor Vox Cinemas, currently the top cinema player in Saudi Arabia, which is on track to open 110 screens there this year, and Lebanese exhibitor-distributor Empire Cinemas, India’s Carnival Cinemas, and Mexico’s Cinepolis.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Tribeca Film Institute

    Tribeca Film Institute Announces 2019 Sloan Filmmaker Fund Grantees

    The Tribeca Film Institute and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation have announced the three TFI Sloan Filmmaker Fund 2019 grantees, awarding them a total of $150,000. The creators behind “Asia A,” “Bolichicos,” and “Wiring Utopia” have been chosen as the new grant winners. “The 2019 slate of TFI Sloan grantee teams represents our most international year [...]

  • Saudis attend the inaugration of the

    Saudi Arabia Says It Will Invest $35 Billion in Movie Theaters by 2020

    Confirming indications that emerged at CinemaCon, Saudi Arabia says it will invest $35 billion by 2020 in building multiplexes and aims to have more than 2,500 movie screens up and running over the next five years. The figures were trumpeted in an announcement Thursday by Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media, which said that [...]

  • Central American Box Office Contracted 5.6%

    IFF Panama : Central American Box Office Contracted 5.6% in 2018

    MADRID — After years of marked box-office growth, Central American box office dipped 5.6% in 2018, from $144.34 million in 2017, to $136.3 million last year – which is nonetheless almost 50% higher than the regional box office recorded in 2012, according to comScore figures. Honduras bucked the trend, with 8.5% growth, whereas the biggest [...]

  • Nawazuddin SiddiquiManto photocall, 71st Cannes Film

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui Boards ‘No Land’s Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, star of Netflix’ “Sacred Games” series, is set to star in and co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Land’s Man.” The predominantly English-language film will chronicle a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl [...]

  • Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by

    Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by Reed Hastings

    MADRID — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings officially inaugurated the U.S. streaming giant’s Madrid Production Hub, its first European production center, on Thursday morning. While the hub’s first three sound stages look impressively efficient, they are designed principally for TV work, not gargantuan movie blockbuster production. So it was Netflix’s plans for Spanish production which rreally [...]

  • Cannes: 'Deerskin' With Jean Dujardin to

    Cannes: 'Deerskin' With Jean Dujardin to Open Directors' Fortnight

    Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” an offbeat French comedy with Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) and Adèle Haenel (“BPM”), is set to open the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight. “Deerskin,” which marks Dupieux’s seventh feature, stars Dujardin as a man who becomes obsessed with owning a pricey designer deerskin jacket, leading him to blow his life savings and [...]

  • O_162_wem_0010_comp_v119_02,1160 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Art-House Circuit Offers Alternate Route Into China for U.S. Films

    Despite some censorship of its gay content, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has broken the box office record in China for a film imported by the country’s small but growing National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. As of April 1, after just 10 days in theaters, the film has taken in RMB80.3 million ($11.1 million) in limited release. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad