Sarah Silverman and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star John Bradley Join Universal’s ‘Marry Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Silverman and 'Game of Thrones' Star John Bradley Join Universal's 'Marry Me'

Justin Kroll

Sarah Silverman and “Game of Thrones” star John Bradley have joined the Jennifer Lopez comedy “Marry Me” at Universal.

Owen Wilson is also on board to star. Kat Coiro is directing the film and the script was written by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

Universal recently acquired the pic from STX after the company took the film from Uni in April. The studio is now aiming to begin shooting in the fall.

The pic is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, and is described as a “Notting Hill meets “A Star is Born” that lifts the curtain on celebrity, relationships, and social media. The film explores the possibilities of what might happen when a superstar marries an everyman as a joke and discovers that perhaps there are no accidents.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce alongside Rogers. Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B. Roberts will executive produce.

Silverman was most recently seen in “Battle of the Sexes” and also returned to voice Vanellope in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” She is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Best known as Samwell Tarly in HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones,” the film marks Bradley’s first big movie project since the series ended. He was also recently seen in “Patient Zero” at Screen Gems. He is repped by UTA and Shepherd Management.

