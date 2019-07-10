×

Film News Roundup: Jason Alexander Joins Comedy ‘Faith Based’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Alexander attends Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief at ABC Studios on in New YorkHand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief - , New York, USA - 12 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Sarah May Sommers is starring in “American Cherry,” Jason Alexander has signed on to a film, Outfest has a new leader and BAFTA has awarded student prizes.

CASTINGS

Jason Alexander has joined the cast of “Faith Based,” a comedy from director Vincent Masciale and writer Luke Barnett.

The satire of the Christian film industry follows two friends, played by “Funny or Die” regulars Barnett and Tanner Thomason, who come to the realization that all “faith based” films are extremely profitable and set out on a mission to make one of their own.

Alexander will play the eccentric head of a weight loss tea pyramid. The previously announced ensemble includes Lance Reddick, Danielle Nicolet, Carly Craig, Danny Woodburn, and Christoph Sanders.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

****

Sarah May Sommers, who plays a Manson Family member in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is starring in “American Cherry” along with Hart Denton and Leonor Varela, Variety has learned exclusively.

The psychological thriller-romance from Louis Arriola’s NYLA Media Group is directed by Marcella Cytrynowicz from her own screenplay. “American Cherry” is Cytrynowicz’s feature film debut.

Set in small town, low-income suburbia, “American Cherry” follows a teenage girl who must navigate her freedom and personal identity within a fractured, dysfunctional family. Varela plays her mother, suffering with mental illness and substance abuse, and Denton plays the boy next door who becomes the object of her fascination. Sommers is a co-producer.

Denton is represented by UTA and Thruline Entertainment. Sommers is represented by Sovereign Talent Group and Echo Lake Entertainment. Varela is represented by LINK Entertainment.

OUTFEST DIRECTOR

The Board of Outfest has named Damien S. Navarro as the new executive director, replacing Christopher Racster.

He will oversee its programs, staff, fundraising efforts, fiscal management and other day-to-day operations. Racster had announced last year that he was departing.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

BAFTA WINNERS

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has awarded student film prizes to four films in ceremonies in Santa Monica. 

The animation award went to Léo Brunel, Loris Cavalier, Camille Jalabert and Oscar Malet from École des Nouvelles Images, France for “Hors Piste” and the documentary prize went to Ingrid Holmquist and Sana Malik from Columbia University for “Guanajuato Norte.” The live-action trophy went to Asher Jelinsky from American Film Institute for “Miller & Son.”

The special jury prize was presented to Rikke Gregersen from Kristiania University College, Norway for “Dog Eat Dog.”

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • My Spy

    Dave Bautista's STX Comedy 'My Spy' Pushed to 2020 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dave Bautista’s action comedy “My Spy” has been moved off of its August 23 release date, numerous individuals familiar with the film’s studio, STX Films, told Variety. The family-centric tale about a hardened CIA operative and his unlikely 9-year-old sidekick is seeking a new date in the first quarter of 2020. It could open as [...]

  • Storm Reid The Suicide Squad

    Storm Reid Eyed to Play Idris Elba's Daughter in 'The Suicide Squad'

    Storm Reid, who starred in “A Wrinkle in Time,” is being eyed for the cast of Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” as the daughter of Idris Elba’s character. Warner Bros. had no comment. James Gunn is directing the sequel to “Suicide Squad,” the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Freddie Jones, Actor in 'The Elephant Man,' Dies at 91

    Freddie Jones, the British actor who over a nearly 70-year career played such memorable roles as the sadistic freakshow owner in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man,” died July 9 in the U.K., according to numerous British media reports. He was 91. The father of actor Toby Jones, he had more recently been appearing on British [...]

  • David Fincher Gary Oldman Herman Mankiewicz

    David Fincher, Gary Oldman Team for Netflix Biopic on 'Citizen Kane' Screenwriter

    David Fincher has signed on to direct his first feature film since 2014, a biopic revolving around “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, with Gary Oldman tapped to play the titular role. The film, titled “Mank,” is based on a script by Fincher’s late father, Jack, who had penned the script prior to his death in [...]

  • Queen and Slim

    'Queen & Slim' First Look, Motown Panel With Valerie Jarrett Highlight Essence Festival Events

    Universal Pictures hosted an exclusive preview event at Essence Festival Saturday to screen the first twelve minutes of “Queen & Slim,” the hotly anticipated film written by Lena Waithe and directed  by Melina Matsoukas, known for her visionary work with Beyoncé (“Lemonade,” “Formation”) and “Insecure.” Held at the historic Gallier Hall in New Orleans, the [...]

  • The Farewell Movie

    Meet Zhao Shuzhen, the Breakout Star of ‘The Farewell’

    One of the biggest breakthrough performances of the year comes in an unexpected package; the Sundance Film Festival favorite “The Farewell” introduces audiences to 75-year-old Chinese actress Zhao Shuzhen in her dazzling American film debut. “I’m so lucky,” Shuzhen says via translator in an interview with Variety. It’s a word she uses frequently, and precisely [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad