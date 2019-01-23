Sandra Bullock Re-Teams With Netflix to Produce Sci-Fi Movie ‘Reborn’

Sandra Bullock is re-teaming with Netflix to produce the science-fiction movie “Reborn” for the streaming service.

Chris McKay has been signed to direct the comic book adaptation. “It” producer Vertigo Entertainment is also on board to produce. Bullock starred in the Netflix movie “Bird Box,” which has been viewed in more than 80 million households, according to the streaming giant.

“Reborn,” written by Mark Millar and Greg Capullo, centers on an elderly woman who dies in a Manhattan hospital only to find herself reborn in the afterlife world of Adystria, where good and evil are waging an eternal war amid dragons. She then sets off on a quest to find her late husband.

“Reborn” has not yet been cast. Bullock will produce with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment. Millar and Capullo will be executive producers. Co-producer will be Samantha Nisenboim.

McKay directed “The Lego Batman Movie” and is an executive producer on “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” which opens Feb. 8.

Netflix bought Millarworld, the comic book publishing firm founded by Millar, creator of characters and stories including Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Old Man Logan, in 2017. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. Netflix said at the time that it would it develop films, TV shows, and kids’ series based on Millarworld’s portfolio of character franchises. News about “Reborn” was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.