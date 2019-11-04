×

Sandra Bullock Returning to Netflix for Post-Incarceration Movie

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Sandra Bullock
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock is back in business with Netflix. The actress will star in an untitled drama about life after prison from director Nora Fingscheidt and producer Graham King.

Fingscheidt will direct from a script by “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” helmer Christopher McQuarrie. King will produce for GK Films alongside Bullock through her Fortis Films as well as Veronica Ferres for Construction Film.

Bullock’s character is released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

The film marks the second collaboration between Bullock and Netflix following the hugely successful thriller “Bird Box.” Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright and Colin Vaines will exec produce the pic.

Fingschedit made her directorial debut with the film “Systemsprenger” (“System Crasher”), which premiered at the 2019 International Berlin Film Festival, where she won the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for new perspectives in cinema. Since then, the movie has nabbed 24 international awards and was selected as Germany’s international feature film entry for the 2020 Academy Awards.

King will also produce a new biopic on the Bee Gees for Paramount and Amblin. McQuarrie is currently developing the next installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Bullock is repped by CAA.

