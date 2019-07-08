×

Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Chris Rock's 'Saw' Reboot

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson has joined Chris Rock in Lionsgate’s upcoming “Saw” reboot.

Production has officially begun on the film, in which Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes. Jackson will portray Rock’s father. Max Minghella, who stars in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and recently directed “Teen Spirit,” also joins the cast as the partner of Rock’s character. “Riverdale” actress Marisol Nichols will play a police captain.

Lionsgate is keeping details of the plot under wraps other than saying it will offer deviously treacherous traps, clever clues and the edge-of-the-seat suspense that fans expect.

“We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the ‘Saw’ canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of ‘Saw’ on full tilt,” said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Longtime “Saw” filmmakers Mark Burg and Oren Koules returned to produce “Saw.” Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed the second, third and fourth “Saw” movies, is directing the new movie. The decision to revisit the series was inspired by Rock’s love of the franchise.

The franchise revolves around the fictional character John Kramer, also called the Jigsaw Killer, who traps victims in situations that test their will to live. Tobin Bell has portrayed Jigsaw in all eight films. The low-cost titles have been highly profitable for Lionsgate, grossing nearly $1 billion worldwide. The most recent movie was 2017’s “Jigsaw,” which earned $100 million worldwide.

The new movie will be released on Oct. 23, 2020.

