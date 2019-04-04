You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Sam Worthington, Kid Cudi to Join Opioid Thriller ‘Dreamland’

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Courtesy of MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Sam Worthington gets cast in “Dreamland,” Jacob Tremblay’s “Burn Your Maps” gets distribution and Lynn Shelton’s “Sword of Trust” will open the Seattle Film Festival.

CASTINGS

Sam Worthington, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and “Game of Thrones” star Indira Varma are joining Nicholas Jarecki‘s opioid crisis thriller “Dreamland.”

Previously announced cast includes Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily Rose Depp. The film is in production in Montreal.

Worthington plays a pharmaceutical scientist and Mescudi portrays an FDA investigator delving deep into prescription safety. Varma plays a university administrator in the crosshairs of an emotional investigation.

ACQUISITION

Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Burn Your Maps,” starring Jacob Tremblay, Vera Farmiga and Virginia Madsen.

The theatrical release is planned for the second quarter, with Warner Bros. handling international distribution. Tremblay plays an eccentric 8-year-old American boy who believes that he is in fact a Mongolian goat herder. The film had its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film was directed by Jordan Roberts from his adapted screenplay, based on the short story by Robyn Joy Leff.

FILM FESTIVALS

The Seattle International Film Festival has selected Lynn Shelton’s “Sword of Trust” as its opening night film on May 16 for its 45th year at Seattle Center.

Seattle filmmaker Shelton and star Marc Maron are scheduled to attend. The film made its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and IFC Films will open the film in July.

Michaela Watkins and Jillian Bell also star, playing women attempting to unload an inherited Civil War sword onto a curmudgeonly pawnshop owner, portrayed by Maron.

