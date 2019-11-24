×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ Plunges Into the Oscar Race

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
(center) George MacKay as Schofield in 1917, co-written and directed by Sam Mendes.
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel/Universal Pictu

Sam Mendes’ “1917,” a gripping survival story that unfolds in the crucible of World War I, inserted itself into the awards race on Saturday with a series of well-received screenings in Los Angeles and New York.

The movie, which is made with great craft and care, now faces the unenviable task of trying to elbow into a crowded field of best picture contenders, one that already includes the likes of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Many of these films have been on the festival circuit and these directors have subjected themselves to weeks of grip-and-grins with voters, giving them a head start. And yet “1917’s” epic sweep and undeniable artistry likely means that it has a strong chance of making the cut despite its 11th hour entry into the race. Director Sam Mendes will likely be in the conversation with those auteurs for his work on “1917,” which is from a technical perspective, a staggering achievement. The movie unspools in one, nearly uninterrupted shot — an artistic decision that gives the film a greater sense of urgency and verisimilitude and one that required six months of rehearsing and extensive preparation.

But directing, like picture, is an intensely competitive category, and Mendes may find himself out in the cold, given that Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), and Fernando Meirelles (“Two Popes”) are also vying for inclusion. The film is so director-driven, such a virtuoso display of pure filmmaking chutzpah, that Mendes may score his second directing nomination, having previously won for 1999’s “American Beauty.” After all, voters swooned when Alejandro González Iñárritu waded into similar one-shot territory with 2014’s best picture and best director winning “Birdman.”

Popular on Variety

“1917” will likely generate a great deal of attention in several below-the-line categories. The cinematography from Roger Deakins, a 14-time nominee and recent winner for his work in “Blade Runner 2049,” will almost certainly be nominated. It could even snag Deakins a second Oscar. At a Manhattan screening, Deakins’ name on the screen seemed to generate the loudest applause. Likewise, “1917’s” production design, sound mixing and editing, and score from Thomas Newman could all score nominations. Lee Smith’s editing may also get some love unless voters penalize the movie’s editing for its one-shot gambit, something that happened to “Birdman’s” editing team of Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione.

As for the performances, George MacKay, as a war-sick corporal handed the unenviable task of carrying a vital message through no man’s land, is particularly impressive. It’s a physical turn, one that finds him battling exhaustion, sniper fire, and the elements in a way that’s reminiscent of Leonardo DiCaprio’s similar endurance act in “The Revenant.” And yet, MacKay’s work may be too subtle to vault him into a pitched battle for best actor. It’s hard to see him knocking off Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) or DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), all of whom have showier roles. Dean-Charles Chapman is also compelling as the young soldier who accompanies MacKay on the suicide mission, but supporting actor is overflowing with meaty performances, which likely means he won’t make the grade.

History may be on “1917’s” side. War movies are a favorite with the Academy. The first of its kind to win best picture was the William A. Wellman-directed 1927 epic “Wings.” Of course, there’s the iconic “Gone With the Wind,” which takes place during the Civil War. It took home the top prize in 1939. The last war film to win best picture was “Hurt Locker” in 2009. The film also made history when Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win for directing.

Most recently, “Dunkirk” earned three below the line wins out of its eight noms in 2018. That same year, “Darkest Hour” was up for six statuettes, winning one for lead actor for Gary Oldman and another for makeup and hairstyling. The best picture went to “The Shape of Water,” not exactly a war movie, but it does take place at a secret government laboratory at the height of the Cold War.

At a New York screening, Mendes said he was inspired to make “1917” because of stories that he was told as a child by his grandfather, a veteran of the Great War. The conflict, one that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, cast a shadow across Europe, leaving deep scars on nearly every family. “1917” tries in some way to pay tribute to the sacrifices of that lost generation.

On an early draft of the script, Mendes included a quote from Erich Maria Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western Front,” another work of art that attempts to evoke the horror of that brutal fight.

“We have much to say, that we could never say it,” the quote reads.

Marc Malkin contributed to this report.

More Film

  • Sinagpore International Film Festival 2019 poster

    From First Film to Second, Singapore Directors Try to Make the Leap

    The Singapore government’s support for the film industry has helped a lot of people to make their first feature. Moving on to a sophomore performance is a trickier proposition. Some of Singapore’s most recent first feature debutants, K. Rajagopal (“A Yellow Bird”), Wong Chen-Hsi (“Innocents”) and Jacen Tan (“Zombiepura”), assembled Saturday for a seminar at [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    Sam Mendes' '1917' Plunges Into the Oscar Race

    Sam Mendes’ “1917,” a gripping survival story that unfolds in the crucible of World War I, inserted itself into the awards race on Saturday with a series of well-received screenings in Los Angeles and New York. The movie, which is made with great craft and care, now faces the unenviable task of trying to elbow [...]

  • Kirsten Tan and Barney Burman

    Singapore: Barney Burman, Make-up Ace, Aspires to Meisner-Like Authenticity

    “It is always my goal to create a layer of truth for actors with my make-ups and suits,” said Academy Award winning make-up effects Artist Barney Burman. He was speaking on Saturday at an onstage event within the Singapore International Film Festival. The presentation at the Project theater was moderated by Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan [...]

  • Pam Polifroni Dead: 'Gunsmoke' Casting Director

    Pam Polifroni, Longtime Casting Director on 'Gunsmoke,' Dies at 90

    Pam Polifroni, a longtime casting director for “Gunsmoke” who gave early acting roles to Jodie Foster, Jon Voight, Loretta Swit and others, has died. She was 90. Polifroni died in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Nov. 21 as a result of dementia, her daughter-in-law confirmed to Variety. With more than 50 credits to her name by [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    WGA's David Goodman to Agencies: 'We’re Willing to Make Small Compromises'

    With five mid-level agencies agreeing to Writers Guild rules on representing members, WGA West president David Goodman has allowed that there is room for small compromises with other agencies. “The Guild will not allow agencies who’ve stepped forward and made a deal with us to be put at a disadvantage,” Goodman said. “We are in [...]

  • 'Searching for Mr. Rugoff' Review: An

    Doc NYC Film Review: 'Searching for Mr. Rugoff'

    Even given all the things we now know about Harvey Weinstein, few would dispute his place in movie history as the figure who put the American independent film movement on the mainstream map and kept it there. He remains a force of legend (even if he’s now an infamous accused criminal). And that’s why it’s [...]

  • IDFA on Stage: Blurring the Lines

    IDFA on Stage: Blurring the Lines Between Fact and Fiction

    One of the innovations of Orwa Nyrabia, artistic director at IDFA, a leading documentary festival, has been to present a wide range of live productions to enhance the film experience, blurring the boundaries between documentary, music, and performing arts. Curated by Jasper Hokken, the section called IDFA On Stage… is incredibly diverse, ranging from more [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad