Sam Claflin Joins Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’

Sam Claflin has signed on to join the cast of Millie Bobby Brown’s detective mystery “Enola Holmes.”

The cast includes Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw and Adeel Akhtar. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the film is based on Nancy Springer’s book series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.” The script was written by Jack Thorne.

Legendary will produce with Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown producing through their PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee for Legendary.

The book series, which began with “The Case of the Missing Marquess” in 2006, is comprised of six books in total and tells the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, Enola, a highly capable detective in her own right. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Legendary and Brown have already collaborated on “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” which was released in May and the upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The plan is to shoot “Enola Holmes” this summer after Brown finishes production on “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Claflin’s upcoming projects include “The Nightingale,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Peaky Blinders.” His previous projects include “Me Before You” and “The Hunger Games” franchise. He is represented by CAA and Independent Talent Group.