Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson to Star in Amazon’s Sci-Fi Drama ‘Bliss’

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson have signed on to star in Amazon’s science-fiction drama “Bliss,” with Mike Cahill directing from his own script.

Wilson portrays a recently divorced man whose life is falling apart when he meets Hayek’s character, a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh simulated world inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss.

Endgame Entertainment’s James D. Stern is producing, with the company’s Lucas Smith serving as executive producer. Marsha Swinton will also executive produce. Production began this week in Los Angeles.

Cahill directed “Another Earth” and “I Origins,” which were released by Fox Searchlight. Both films won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize at the Sundance Film Festival where they premiered.

Hayek will next star alongside Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in Paramount’s comedy “Limited Partners,” which will be released in January. She most recently appeared in “The Hummingbird Project” alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as 2017’s “Beatriz at Dinner.”

Wilson most recently starred in “Wonder,” with Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay, and “Father Figures,” which also starred Ed Helms, Christopher Walken, J.K. Simmons, and Glenn Close.

Cahill is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Hayek is represented by CAA, Evelyn O’Neill at Management 360 and attorney Bill Sobel at Laird & Sobel. Wilson is repped by UTA.