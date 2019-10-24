Jill Soloway to Develop, Direct Sally Ride Biopic for Lionsgate

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway has signed on to develop and direct a biopic about Sally Ride, the first American woman to journey to space, for Lionsgate.

Cassie Pappas will write the screenplay for “Ride,” based on an original spec script by Krystin Ver Linden.

The film will be produced by Kristin Burr (“Cruella”) via Burr! Productions. Solloway and Andrea Sperling will also produce through Topple, with Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate.

“Sally Ride is an American Hero and icon whose life and career was and is endlessly fascinating and inspirational,” said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “In the hands of Jill Soloway and our tremendous team of producers, we feel we have the right storytellers to honor and properly tell Sally’s incredible story.”

Ride became the first American woman to travel to space in 1983 at the age of 32, and remains the youngest U.S. astronaut.

“Transparent” received two Golden Globes and eight Emmy awards, including two for Soloway’s directing. Soloway is also currently developing “Red Sonja” for Millennium Films, Topple, Campbell/Grobman Films and Cinelou Films and partnering with Julianne Moore on “Mothertrucker.”

Pappas is currently developing an untitled show for Apple TV Plus with Jennifer Schuur, as well as the series “The Divers Clothes Lie Empty” for eOne with Michael London producing.

