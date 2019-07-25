×

SAG Awards Moves Forward a Week, Avoiding Grammys Conflict

Dave McNary

The 26th SAG Awards have been moved forward a week, taking place on Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 26 and avoiding going head to head with the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Executive producer Kathy Connell made the announcement Thursday and noted that the ceremonies will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS as part of a network renewal deal.

“Over the past 20 plus years we have built a strong relationship with TNT and we are excited to move forward with them as our partners into this new television landscape,” she added.

“We are thrilled to extend our long relationship with the Screen Actors Guild Awards into 2020,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV. “The telecast continues to be a high point of entertainment in our lineup of programming.”

The Golden Globes will be the first major broadcast of the 2020 awards season, airing live on Jan. 5. The Producers Guild Awards will be held on Jan. 18 and the DGA Awards are set for Jan. 25 with no telecast planned for either. The Writers Guild of America Awards, which are held simultaneously in Los Angeles and New York, will take place on Feb. 1. The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 9, two weeks earlier than usual.

Submissions for nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards will open on July 29 and close on Oct. 21. Nominations for the SAG Awards will be announced on Dec. 11. Dues-current members of the performers union, which represents about 160,000 members, are eligible to vote.

