×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG Awards: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

By and
A STAR IS BORN
CREDIT: Clay Enos

The 25th annual SAG Awards celebrated the best of the year in TV and film on Sunday night, though there were more than a few surprises along the way.

Black Panther” surprised everyone, including its cast, by taking home the award for best cast in a motion picture. On the flip side, critical darling “A Star Is Born” went home empty-handed. On the TV side, “The Americans” failed to get any love for its last season as did the freshman season of the Bill Hader-led comedy “Barry.”

Snub: Amy Adams, “Vice”
With critics’ champ Regina King somehow left out of the mix for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” many expected Amy Adams to finally snag an individual SAG Award. That’s certainly part of the building narrative at the Oscars, where she’s also perceived as overdue, on her sixth nomination. But SAG-AFTRA voters had someone else in mind, namely the actress who slipped out of this lineup when Oscar nominations were revealed…

Snub: “A Star Is Born
Bradley Cooper’s film came into the SAG Awards with the most overall nominations, but went home without a single win. Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott and the film’s ensemble watched as other names were called throughout the evening.

Related

Surprise: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”
Given that the Academy’s actors branch passed on Blunt both here and in the lead category for “Mary Poppins Returns,” she seemed to be a long shot at best with SAG-AFTRA. But she stunned the field by scooping up the prize, not unlike Idris Elba’s win for “Beasts of No Nation” three years ago for a performance that was not nominated for an Oscar.

Surprise: “Black Panther
Anything was likely to count as a bit of a surprise in the ensemble film category this year, given how wide open the race seemed. But in the end it really felt like it was down to the most popular (i.e. highest grossing) best picture Oscar nominees, “Black Panther” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The former took the win in a big boost for the film’s Academy hopes.

Snub: “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite”
They may not have been favored to win any of the three awards they were up for, but it can’t be fun to go home empty-handed with so many shots at it. Spike Lee’s film is still one of the most popular best picture players of the year, the stats champion in many ways (with more key precursor nominations than any other movie). But Sunday night wasn’t its night, nor was it a great evening for “The Favourite” after co-leading this year’s Oscar nominations announcement with a film that was nowhere to be found Sunday night: “Roma.”

Snub: “Barry”
HBO series “Barry” failed to pick up any awards, losing in the three major comedy series categories to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” That is despite Emmy wins for “Barry” stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler back in September. Netflix comedy “GLOW” likewise lost out in the acting categories but did win the award for best stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

Snub: “The Americans”
The sixth and final season of “The Americans” did not win the drama series ensemble award, despite the fact the show has received widespread acclaim throughout its run on FX. It lost out to NBC powerhouse “This Is Us.” Neither of “The Americans’” stars, Keri Russell nor Matthew Rhys, secured nominations in the individual acting categories.

Snub: Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Robin Wright had the dubious distinction of anchoring the final season of the Netflix drama “House of Cards.” Despite the high-profile sexual assault and harassment allegations levied against former star Kevin Spacey, Wright stepped in and more than capably filled his shoes to send the show off. Nevertheless, she went home empty-handed in the actress in a drama series category.

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More TV

  • A STAR IS BORN

    SAG Awards: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The 25th annual SAG Awards celebrated the best of the year in TV and film on Sunday night, though there were more than a few surprises along the way. “Black Panther” surprised everyone, including its cast, by taking home the award for best cast in a motion picture. On the flip side, critical darling “A [...]

  • Outlander Season 4 Finale

    'Outlander' Finale Recap: Jamie, Roger and Ian Each Try to be a 'Man of Worth'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Man of Worth,” the Season 4 finale of “Outlander.” With almost 900 pages in “Drums of Autumn” and only 13 episodes in which to adapt them, the “Outlander” writers had a lot of material to get through in Season 4 — and a lot [...]

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    SAG Awards Winners: Complete List

    “Black Panther” took home the top award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. On the TV front, “This Is Us” nabbed the ensemble award for drama, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the comedy prize. The 25th annual ceremony highlights performances [...]

  • RENT: L-R: Jordan Fisher and Brennin

    'Rent’ Star Injured in Live Performance, Original Broadway Cast to Appear

    Brennin Hunt, who was set to perform as Roger Davis in Fox’s live version of “Rent,” injured what was originally thought to be his ankle during the live dress rehearsal on Sat. 26. But, as they say, the show must go on. Hunt posted a video in his Instagram story showing off his cast and [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    How to Watch 2019 SAG Awards Online

    “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally will bring the laughs on Sunday as host of the 25th Annual SAG Awards, which honors the top actors across film and television. SAG Awards ambassador Harry Shum Jr. (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), who are both nominees this year, will announce the honorees for [...]

  • Lorena Bobbitt on Me Too, Howard

    Lorena Bobbitt on Me Too, Howard Stern's Attacks and Her New Documentary

    “Lorena,” a four-part documentary series from Amazon Studios, wants the world to see Lorena Bobbitt in a different light. In 1993, the 24-year-old woman became a tabloid fixture and late-night punchline for cutting off her husband’s penis with a knife. Although she alleged that she was raped and abused by her partner John Wayne Bobbitt, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad