SAG-AFTRA Signs Cooperative Agreement With Mexican Actors Union

Dave McNary

CREDIT: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA has signed a cooperative agreement that could include joint bargaining with the Asociación Nacional de Actores (ANDA), the labor union that represents performers in Mexico.

The pact was announced Saturday during the third day of the SAG-AFTRA biannual convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca. The convention, which is closed to the news media, concludes on Sunday.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said, “We are honored and privileged to stand strong with ANDA, an important leader in the Latin American labor community. Their top leaders joined us today to sign a historic agreement designed for this new era of cross-border and multilingual production, pledging to consider joint bargaining in appropriate areas, such as Spanish-language dubbing.”

The agreement includes provisions for collaboration on contract and rule enforcement, organizing, and technology initiatives. SAG-AFTRA did not elaborate on ANDA’s General Secretary Jesús Ochoa, Secretary of Interior and Exterior Marco Treviño, and Secretary of Labor Alejandro Calva participated in the signing.

SAG-AFTRA’s current three-year master contract covering primetime television and feature films expires on June 30. The union, which represents 160,000 members, has not yet set a start date for negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Televison Producers, which serves as the bargaining arm for the major studios.

