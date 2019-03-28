×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG-AFTRA Backs Bill Banning Digital Sex Scenes Without Performer Consent

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

SAG-AFTRA is supporting California Senate Bill 564, which bans the creation and dissemination of digitally created sex scenes and nude performances without consent.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) with input from SAG-AFTRA — in order to enhance performers’ protections when they are involved in sex scenes and their rights to control their likeness, including digital depictions. The union also said this legislation will give Californians the right to sue creators of “deepfake” pornography or fake sex tapes.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said, “We’re very excited that Sen. Leyva has introduced SB 564. Filmmakers have an obligation to obtain meaningful consent when producing sexually explicit material. To perform intimate scenes is a serious decision for performers, there is incredible vulnerability with potential to affect their home life, mental health, career, and public perception.”

“Sexually explicit material must be carefully scripted and agreed upon in advance,” she added. “This bill safeguards performers ensuring that they continue working in a dignified and safe environment.”

Related

Filmmakers and producers are required, under union contracts and SB 564, to obtain written consent for both nude performances and the performance of a simulated sex act. The legislation does not distinguish between a public and private figure. It establishes statutory damages, and gives an individual the option to file anonymously to maintain privacy and prevent unwanted media attention.

“We’re entering a new digital era in which content creators use technology to manipulate images to depict individuals as engaging in sexual activity or as performing in the nude without their consent or participation,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director David White said. “And it’s not just celebrities who are at risk. Every person is a potential target for this form of image-based sexual abuse.”

“We need to push hard for laws that target this kind of abuse, hold bad actors accountable for their actions, and establish rules around consent and civil remedies for victims, so that bad actors are deterred from making the videos in the first place,” White added.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • SAG-AFTRA Backs Bill Banning Digital Sex

    SAG-AFTRA Backs Bill Banning Digital Sex Scenes Without Performer Consent

    SAG-AFTRA is supporting California Senate Bill 564, which bans the creation and dissemination of digitally created sex scenes and nude performances without consent. The legislation was introduced by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) with input from SAG-AFTRA — in order to enhance performers’ protections when they are involved in sex scenes and their rights to control [...]

  • John Stankey and Kevin Tsujihara

    John Stankey Hosts Farewell Gathering at Warner Bros. for Kevin Tsujihara

    Kevin Tsujihara’s long tenure at Warner Bros. was saluted Wednesday evening with a reception on the studio lot that drew about 75 people, including his predecessors in the CEO suite, Bob Daly and Barry Meyer. There was a melancholy air about the gathering in the lobby of the Steven J. Ross Theater because of the [...]

  • Tom Hanks Colonel Tom Parker

    Tom Hanks to Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Elvis Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Warner Bros. biopic about the legendary musician. Luhrmann will direct the movie. He also penned the script with Craig Pearce. Parker discovered Presley when he was just an unknown and quickly moved in as his lone representation. Parker [...]

  • Jay ZCity of Hope Gala, Show,

    Jay-Z to Be Honored at NAACP Image Awards

    Jay-Z will receive the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service at the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. “The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said [...]

  • Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

    Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand to Star in Joel Coen's 'Macbeth'

    Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are taking on Shakespeare. The Oscar winners are in talks to star in Joel Coen’s adaptation of “Macbeth.” Coen will direct from his own original script, and expects to shoot the movie before the end of the year. This marks his first film without frequent directing/writing/producing partner and brother Ethan. [...]

  • Dumbo Movie 2019

    Danny Elfman Broke His Cardinal Rule for 'Dumbo's' Bittersweet Score

    Composer Danny Elfman broke his cardinal rule for Disney’s remake of “Dumbo”: He wrote music ahead of time, long before shooting began and without even seeing a script. “Thinking about the idea of a baby elephant and his mother, and the two being torn apart, I just thought of something innocent and sweet and sad,” he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad