×

SAG-AFTRA’s Gabrielle Carteris Talks Netflix Deal, Union Politics

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, in Beverly Hills, Calif2019 Summer TCA - Fox, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

SAG-AFTRA’s newly executed three-year TV and film contract with Netflix could provide a template for the union’s contract talks with Hollywood’s major studios next year, according to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris.

The performers, writers and directors unions are heading into what are expected to be tough master film and TV contract talks in the coming months. Like her peers at the Writers Guild and Directors Guild, Carteris is quick to point out that the boom in streaming on-demand video and industry shift toward shorter-episode TV series has changed the way actors are paid in television, but the contractual compensation formulas haven’t kept pace.

SAG-AFTRA hasn’t released many details of the Netflix pact. But Carteris said it addresses key concerns that the union will face again in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Netflix “came forward in partnership to create a contract that I think speaks really to where we’re going” as in industry,” Carteris said Wednesday. “It really answers some of the things we’ve been challenged with at the AMPTP. It’s an exciting thing for our members.”

Related

Carteris said she could not elaborate on SAG-AFTRA’s priorities for the upcoming AMPTP talks. But she added in regards to the Netflix agreement: “I have no doubt that there is a form of a template in there.” SAG-AFTRA and DGA contracts are up June 30; the WGA’s current pact expires May 1.

Carteris spoke to Variety while she promoted her new show, “BH90210,” the latest iteration of “Beverly Hills 90210,” during Fox’s portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills. Carteris was an original star of the teen sudser that was a signature series for Fox from 1990 to 2000.

Carteris is facing a challenge to her presidency from Matthew Modine in SAG-AFTRA’s upcoming election. Modine has accused Carteris of mismanaging the guild and failing to take an aggressive stance with Hollywood’s major employers. The campaigning marks a return to bare-knuckle faction fights within the performers union, which has about 160,000 members. Carteris said she’s trying to stay above the fray and focus on the union’s legislative and contractual priorities.

“I’ve never enjoyed the politics of the union. I think we’ve been doing such a good job in terms of our record. I think sometimes people struggle with wanting power. You have to remember it’s the work — it’s all about our members. Whatever we do today, it must support the changes that are going on (in the industry). All I can say is we’re going to continue the good work.”

Carteris also declined to weigh in on the standoff that has gone on for four months and counting between the WGA and Hollywood’s largest talent agencies over packaging fees and other issues. But she did note that SAG-AFTRA is in active conversations with the Association of Talent Agents on its own agency franchise rules. If the WGA is successful in banning packaging fees, many more actors on TV series will have to pay 10% agency commissions that were previously waived under the packaging system.

“We’re watching and listening. We support the best outcome for (WGA) members,” Carteris said.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210"

    SAG-AFTRA’s Gabrielle Carteris Talks Netflix Deal, Union Politics

    SAG-AFTRA’s newly executed three-year TV and film contract with Netflix could provide a template for the union’s contract talks with Hollywood’s major studios next year, according to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. The performers, writers and directors unions are heading into what are expected to be tough master film and TV contract talks in the coming [...]

  • BH90210 Tori Spelling

    The Painful Spectacle of Tori Spelling's Self-Mockery (Column)

    For nearly two decades’ worth of the life of our culture, Tori Spelling has been apologizing for herself. The actress came to prominence on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the teen soap through which she became an avatar of ditzy privilege, less so for anything she did onscreen than for the unavoidable fact of how she’d found [...]

  • David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

    'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Strike Overall Deal at Netflix

    Netflix has won the battle for a multimillion-dollar, multi-year overall deal with “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the streaming platform confirmed to Variety. This follows a three-way bidding war that had recently narrowed from the six major studios to Netflix, Amazon and Disney. The deal is a multi-year agreement to write, [...]

  • FOX Entertainment Logo © FOX 2019

    Fox Entertainment Outlines How New Broadcast-Only Overall Deals Work

    Fox Entertainment, now a network devoid of a companion studio, has inked an exclusive broadcast-only overall deal with “Criminal Minds” and “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis, in what it says will be the first of a series of direct deals with creators. This new model is designed to remove some of the layers from the [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Fox Drops New

    TV News Roundup: Fox Drops New 'Prodigal Son' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Fox issued a new trailer for new crime series “Prodigal Son,” and announced a number of A-list guest stars on their animated shows.  CASTINGS John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jason Momoa, Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Megan Mullally, Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen and Billy Eichner will all appear as guest voices along with a [...]

  • I Love Lucy

    Film News Roundup: 'I Love Lucy' Theatrical Showings Attract 60,000 Attendees

    In today’s film news roundup, “I Love Lucy” draws nostalgic fans to theaters, “Desolation Center” is set for release and “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” and “American Dharma” are sold. BOX OFFICE  Fathom Events reported a Tuesday night showing of “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” drew more than 60,000 attendees with an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad