Ryan Simpkins Joins Fox-Disney’s ‘Fear Street’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Simpkins has joined Fox-Disney’s second installment of 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment’s “Fear Street” trilogy, based on the novels by R.L. Stine.

Leigh Janiak is helming all three films.

Previously announced cast includes Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald and Jeremy Ford.

First released in 1989, the Fear Street book series was set in the fictionalized city of Shadyside and revolved around teenagers who faced malevolent and sometimes paranormal opponents. The books were widely popular, with over 80 million copies sold.

It is unknown who Simpkins will be playing in the pic.

Chernin Entertainment is producing.

Simpkins’ most recent feature “Ladyworld” recently premiered at Fantastic Fest and has been playing festivals in the U.S. and abroad. Other films she has been seen in include “Brigsby Bear” with Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes and Andy Samburg, “The House” with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler and “Fallen Angel,” opposite Gary Sinise. She was also seen in “Sherrybaby” opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal and made her Broadway debut in “Festen” with Julianna Margulies, Jeremy Sisto and Ali MacGraw at the age of seven.

