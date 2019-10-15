×
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski in Talks for ‘Imaginary Friends’ Movie

Ryan Reynolds John Krasinkski
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock/Todd Williamson/January Images

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are in talks to board the fantasy comedy “Imaginary Friends” at Paramount Studios.

Paramount recently won the bidding for the property over Lionsgate and Sony. Krasinski will write, direct,  produce and star while Reynolds will co-star if the deals go through.

The story centers on a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends. Trouble emerges from imaginary friends who lack friendship and turn to the dark side.

It would be the second major attachment for Reynolds this month following his deal with Apple to star with Will Ferrell in “A Christmas Carol,” a new live-action musical based on the Charles Dickens classic. He’ll be seen next in Netflix’s “6 Underground,” directed by Michael Bay with streaming starting on Dec. 13.

Krasinski starred and directed “A Quiet Place” for Paramount, which became a surprise hit with $340 million worldwide. He’s in post-production on “A Quiet Place: Part II,” which opens March 20 with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Krasinski is repped by WME and Schreck Rose.

 

