‘Joker’ Passes ‘Deadpool 2’ to Become the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie

“Joker” has passed “Deadpool 2” to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever with a worldwide box office total of $788.1 million.

“Deadpool 2” grossed $785 million in 2018 and $782 million for 2016 original. The fourth weekend of “Joker” is battling with “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” for the top spot at the North American pre-Halloween weekend box office.

“Joker” has grossed $258.6 in North America and $529.5 million internationally following its Oct. 4 opening — which was surrounded by controversy and security concerns about the impact of the dark subject matter. “Joker” inspired waves of headlines over apprehensions that its depiction of the villain could incite violence, prompting movie theaters across the country to take extra security precautions.

Those anxieties clearly didn’t deter moviegoers from turning out en masse. Warner Bros. spent $62.5 million to finance the film along with village Roadshow, Creative Wealth Media and BRON Studios. That figure is a fraction of what most comic-book adaptations cost, meaning “Joker” is on track to become one of the most profitable superhero movies in history.

Other top R-rated worldwide grossers are 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” at $738.6 million, 2017’s “It” ($697 million) and 2003’s “The Passion of the Christ” ($622.3 million).

Reynolds congratulated “Joker’s” victory with a fittingly R-rated tweet, writing, “R-rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to.”