×

Guillermo del Toro and More Celebrities Remember ‘Deep,’ ‘Genuine’ Rutger Hauer

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rutger Hauer Dead
CREDIT: Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA/Shutterstock

Following the news of Rutger Hauer’s death, celebrities took to social media to remember the Dutch actor.

Hauer died July 19 after a short illness at the age of 75. Celebrities shared quotes, photos and gifs showcasing the actor’s most famous role, such as the villainous John Ryder in the 1986 thriller “The Hitcher,”Captain Navarre in the 1985 film “LadyHawke” and perhaps his most famous performance as replicant Roy Batty in the sci-fi film “Blade Runner.”

Guillermo del Toro pointed to “Flesh and Blood,” “Eureka,” “The Hitcher,” “Blade Runner,” “Ladyhawke” and “Blind Fury” as some of his favorite Hauer roles. “RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films,” he wrote.

Former co-stars shared their condolences as well. Gene Simmons, who worked with the late actor on “Wanted Dead or Alive,” tweeted, “Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate.” Ice T, who appeared with Hauer in “Surviving the Game,” also tweeted his condolences.

Josh Gad wrote, “A very sad goodbye to the great #rutgerhauer” along with a gif from Hauer’s famous “tears in the rain” scene from “Blade Runner.”

See more reactions and tributes below.

More Film

  • Rutger Hauer Dead

    Guillermo del Toro and More Celebrities Remember 'Deep,' 'Genuine' Rutger Hauer

    Following the news of Rutger Hauer’s death, celebrities took to social media to remember the Dutch actor. Hauer died July 19 after a short illness at the age of 75. Celebrities shared quotes, photos and gifs showcasing the actor’s most famous role, such as the villainous John Ryder in the 1986 thriller “The Hitcher,”Captain Navarre in [...]

  • Universal Pictures presents a Yesterday Pop

    Box Office: 'Yesterday' Crosses $100 Million Milestone

    Universal’s “Yesterday,” a musical fantasy set to the Beatles biggest hits, made it the $100 million mark with a little help from its fans. The milestone is a counterprogramming win for the original romantic-comedy in a summer season that’s otherwise been dominated by superhero fare and big-budget blockbusters. After four weeks in theaters, “Yesterday” has [...]

  • The Spider's Stratagem

    Venice Classics Includes Films By Martin Scorsese, Dennis Hopper, David Cronenberg

    Movies by Martin Scorsese, Dennis Hopper, David Cronenberg, Bernardo Bertolucci, Luis Bunuel and Federico Fellini are among the lineup of the Venice Classics section at the 76th Venice Film Festival. A new 35mm print of Scorsese’s 1977 film “New York, New York” will be screened in honor of United Artists’ centennial. The new copy, playing [...]

  • Jonathan Majors The Harder They Fall

    Jonathan Majors to Star in 'The Harder They Fall' for Netflix and Jay-Z

    “The Last Black Man in San Francisco’s” Jonathan Majors is set to star in the Netflix pic “The Harder They Fall” with Jay-Z on board to produce. British musician Jeymes Samuel, better known by his stage name the Bullitts, is on board to direct and had previously worked with Jay-Z on “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack. [...]

  • Catherine Hardwicke Miss Bala

    'Twilight' Filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke to Direct Viking Fantasy-Adventure 'Heathen'

    “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke has come on board the Viking fantasy-adventure “Heathen” for Constantin Film and Prime Universe Films. Hardwicke will direct from a script by Kerry Williamson, based on Vault Comic’s series by Natasha Alterici. She will also executive produce. The stories center on the warrior Aydis, an outcast gay woman born into a time of warfare, suffering, and [...]

  • Michael Palin to Undergo Heart Surgery

    Michael Palin Tells Fans He Will Undergo Heart Surgery

    Michael Palin will undergo heart surgery in September. The Monty Python star said a health check several years ago revealed a heart problem, but it had not affected his fitness until recently. Telling fans about the upcoming operation on his website, Palin, 76, said he expects to recover from the procedure by the end of [...]

  • Atom Tickets

    Atom Tickets, Regal Entertainment End Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Regal Entertainment, the country’s second-largest theater chain, will no longer sell tickets to the movies it exhibits on Atom Tickets, Variety has learned. The two companies quietly ended their agreement in July when Regal opted not to renew its deal with the ticketer. The partnership started in 2016. “Atom has more than 60 exhibitors on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad