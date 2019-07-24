Guillermo del Toro and More Celebrities Remember ‘Deep,’ ‘Genuine’ Rutger Hauer

Following the news of Rutger Hauer’s death, celebrities took to social media to remember the Dutch actor.

Hauer died July 19 after a short illness at the age of 75. Celebrities shared quotes, photos and gifs showcasing the actor’s most famous role, such as the villainous John Ryder in the 1986 thriller “The Hitcher,”Captain Navarre in the 1985 film “LadyHawke” and perhaps his most famous performance as replicant Roy Batty in the sci-fi film “Blade Runner.”

Guillermo del Toro pointed to “Flesh and Blood,” “Eureka,” “The Hitcher,” “Blade Runner,” “Ladyhawke” and “Blind Fury” as some of his favorite Hauer roles. “RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films,” he wrote.

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

Former co-stars shared their condolences as well. Gene Simmons, who worked with the late actor on “Wanted Dead or Alive,” tweeted, “Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate.” Ice T, who appeared with Hauer in “Surviving the Game,” also tweeted his condolences.

Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 24, 2019

RIP Rutger Hauer 🙏 I had the honor of working with him in ‘Surviving The Game’ https://t.co/o2cQgBF9l2 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 24, 2019

Josh Gad wrote, “A very sad goodbye to the great #rutgerhauer” along with a gif from Hauer’s famous “tears in the rain” scene from “Blade Runner.”

See more reactions and tributes below.

Rutger Hauer.

I spent several months in the outback of Australia with him.

He was a true sweetheart of a man.

We did a film together, I was very young called Salute of the Jugger/The blood of heroes.

I'll never forget the Dutch films and BLADE RUNNER. He'll always stay with me. pic.twitter.com/VTCk0QHEnV — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 24, 2019

Goodbye Rutger Hauer pic.twitter.com/uz6RbAculD — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 24, 2019

In 1986 Rutger Hauer did #TheHitcher. I think it was the first thriller I ever watched at the ripe old age of 7. It was terrifying & coincidentally the last time I slept. Rutger was sensational. And if my mum wasn’t already married I’d have been worried for his safety. #RIP pic.twitter.com/zIz5iJovyJ — Emmett J. Scanlan (@EmmettScanlan) July 24, 2019

RIP Rutger Hauer, it was great working with you. pic.twitter.com/w8QkqfIXnv — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 24, 2019

All those moments. Rutger Hauer, 1944-2019. pic.twitter.com/oBY6mDwOD4 — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) July 24, 2019

RIP #RutgerHauer . You scared the shit out of me more than one time. Thank you for the great films — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 24, 2019

Yes, "tears in the rain" is one of the best scenes in the history of film, but I'm going to leave this here instead. Rest in Peace, Rutger Hauer. pic.twitter.com/1yboFKuQ8H — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) July 24, 2019