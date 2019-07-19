Russo Brothers Announce ‘Grimjack,’ Live-Action ‘Battle of the Planets’ Adaptations

Joe and Anthony Russo are looking to their youth to populate the development slate at their production company AGBO.

A relatively obscure comic book called “Grimjack” will count the Russos as producers for adaptation, they announced at San Diego Comic-Con. They’re also cooking up a live-action adaptation of the animated show “Battle of the Planets.”

The projects join their previously announced titles “Cherry,” to star Tom Holland, and a reboot of “The Thomas Crown Affair” with Michael B. Jordan.

Joe Russo said he and his brother would rush home from school every day to watch “Battle of the Planets,” while Anthony added that “Grimjack” was a “deep cut“ that the pair loved as kids.

More to come…