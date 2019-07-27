×

Russi Taylor, Voice Actress Behind Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Russi Taylor
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Walt Disney Company

Russi Taylor, the voice actress behind the famed Disney character Minnie Mouse, died Friday in Glendale, California, the Walt Disney Company confirmed. She was 75.

Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere, said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honor to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences.”

Taylor is best known as the official voice of Minnie Mouse, a role she first took on 30 years ago after beating out 200 other Minnie Mouse hopefuls during a 1986 audition. After assuming the character, she has since appeared in hundreds of Disney projects, including television shows, theme park experiences, animated shorts and theatrical films.

Related

While working for Disney, Taylor also met her husband Wayne Allwine, who had voiced Mickey Mouse since 1977. The two married in 1991 and remained together until Allwine’s death in 2009.

As Minnie Mouse, Taylor’s Disney film credits span a wide swath of classics including “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,”” Runaway Brain,” “Get a Horse!” and “Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers” in addition to the television series “Mickey MouseWorks,” “House of Mouse,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “Mickey and the Roadster Racers.”

However, as the years went by, Taylor expanded her voice acting chops to other Disney characters which include Nurse Mouse in “The Rescuers Down Under” and Donald Duck’s nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie in the “Ducktales” animated series. Outside of Disney, she voiced Martin Prince and the twins, Sherri and Terri, on “The Simpsons.”

More Film

  • Russi Taylor

    Russi Taylor, Voice Actress Behind Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75

    Russi Taylor, the voice actress behind the famed Disney character Minnie Mouse, died Friday in Glendale, California, the Walt Disney Company confirmed. She was 75. “Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Box Office: 'Lion King' Rules Again, 'Once Upon a Time' on Track for Tarantino Record

    “The Lion King” remained king of the box office in its second weekend, taking in $22.3 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales. Disney’s live-action remake continues to dominate the box office as it tracks for a $76.6 million sophomore outing — another hefty weekend after its massive $192 million launch, which was the eighth biggest [...]

  • Bella Thorne

    Film News Roundup: Bella Thorne's Crime Drama 'Southland' Starts Shooting

    In today’s film news roundup, a Bella Thorne crime drama is shooting, Cinepolis is expanding in the US and Bill Duke’s “The Killing Floor” is acquired. PRODUCTION START Bella Thorne’s crime drama “Southland” has begun production in Oklahoma with Joshua Caldwell directing from his own script. Related 'Aladdin' Flying Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box [...]

  • Stephanie Cayo Force of Nature

    Stephanie Cayo Joins Mel Gibson in 'Force of Nature' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newcomer Stephanie Cayo is set to join Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth in the action movie “Force of Nature” with Michael Polish directing. Emile Hirsch is also on board to star. Producers are Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are exec producing. Related 'Aladdin' Flying [...]

  • Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Sees Compensation Fall 54% to $6.6 Million

    Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer received $6.6 million in compensation for the fiscal year ended March 31, down 54% from the $14.4 million from the previous year. The figure was disclosed Friday as part of the company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its annual meeting on Sept. 10 in [...]

  • Mark Wahlberg arrives at the Los

    Mark Wahlberg to Star in Dog Adventure Movie 'Arthur the King'

    Mark Wahlberg will star in the true-life canine adventure story “Arthur the King” for Paramount Players. The project is based on the 2017 book “Arthur: The Dog who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home,” written by Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team. Lindnord met the wounded stray dog during a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad