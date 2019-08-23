Russell Crowe Stars as an Angry Driver in First Look at ‘Unhinged’

Cut off Russell Crowe in traffic at your own peril!

That’s the takeaway from the first look at “Unhinged,” an upcoming thriller that stars the Oscar-winning “Gladiator” actor as a man who takes road rage to frightening new levels. Crowe appears in the Solstice Studios release alongside Caren Pistorius, who portrays Rachel, a mother who hits the horn at the exact wrong moment. In the first look image, Crowe smolders with the fury of a thousand Maximuses.

“The mark of a great film is one that both entertains and sparks conversation,” director Derrick Borte said. “I believe, in a very terrifying way, ‘Unhinged’ does exactly that.”

Production on the film wraps on Sunday in New Orleans. “Unhinged,” planned for a third quarter 2020 release, marks Solstice Studios’ first production since launching last October. The studio aims to produce between three and five movies per year, with most films carrying budgets between $20 million and $80 million. It also plans to co-finance or acquire another two to three films annually and will be at the Toronto International Film Festival looking for movies to buy.

“Unhinged” co-stars Gabriel Bateman and Jimmi Simpson. The screenplay is by Carl Ellsworth (“Disturbia”) with Lisa Ellzey (“Warrior”) producing.

Borte previously directed “American Dreamer.” Crowe recently appeared as Roger Ailes in Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” and will next appear in “True History of the Kelly Gang.” Pistorius’ credits include “Gloria Bell” and “Mortal Engines.”

See the first look image above.