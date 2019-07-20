×

Russ Tamblyn’s Memoir Shows There’s Life After Child Stardom

By
Steven Gaydos

Vice President, Executive Editor

Steven's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kobal/Shutterstock (5866618b)Russ TamblynRuss TamblynPortrait
CREDIT: Kobal/Shutterstock

With an acting career that spans work for Cecil B. DeMille and Joseph Losey to Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch, Russ Tamblyn’s creativity and longevity is proof that there’s life after child stardom. In Tamblyn’s case, there’s also been a bounty of juicy film and TV roles long after his legendary legs no longer kicked up movie musicals such as “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and “West Side Story.” His decades in film and TV include all genres, from Robert Wise’s suspense classic “The Haunting” to George Pal’s colorful kidfare, such as “Tom Thumb” and “Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm” and Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” series. It’s a career he explores in his upcoming memoir, “Dancing on the Edge.”

It was in 1948, eight years before the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. touted his arrival as “Most Promising Newcomer,” that Tamblyn first appeared in the pages of Variety for his role in a Los Angeles stage production of “The Stone Jungle,” directed, it should be noted, by one Norman Lloyd, who is on course to celebrate his 105th birthday this November.

Related

You hit the boards early.
I was about 9 or 10 when I started taking tap-dancing lessons from the Bob Cole Studio in Inglewood. I learned as much as I could from him.

Did you come from a showbiz family?
My father, Eddie Tamblyn, was a juvenile dancer-comedian from New York. My mother was a chorus girl, and that’s where they met. Then the Depression came along, and he couldn’t get work. We were broke a lot.

You were very young when you got cast in “The Stone Jungle.” Was that a good experience?
The show started with Lloyd Bridges in the lead and then it was recast with Shepperd Strudwick in place of Bridges. It got new producers and Norman Lloyd was directing it. Lloyd Bridges came in and grabbed Norman by the shirt and lifted him and shoved him against the wall, and Bridges said: “This was my baby! This was my show!” Norman tried to explain to him the producers wanted Strudwick because he was a name.

Did the role lead to more work for you?
A talent scout saw the play and brought me to interview for a part in “The Boy With Green Hair.” That turned out to be my first film. The film’s star, Dean Stockwell, and I became good friends on the movie.

Before you’re a teenager, you’ve got a choice role in a Cecil B. DeMille epic. That’s jumping into the deep end of the entertainment pool.
I had a great audition for “Samson and Delilah,” and when it finished DeMille came out and said, “Congrats, Rusty you got the part.”

DeMille was known as a pretty tough director.
There was a bad day on “Samson.” We were doing a huge scene on stage two, with maybe 200-300 extras. I had to run up to Victor Mature, who was Samson, and say: “Samson, I‘ve got my slingshot. We can fight our way out of here!” And I held up the slingshot in front of my face. DeMille shouted out: “No! Rusty, put it on the back of your head. It covers your face!” And I did it again. I covered my face. DeMille grabbed the slingshot and banged it on my head and shouted: “Not here! Not here! On the back of your head! It blocks your face!” About 200 people started to cry for me. You couldn’t get away with it these days. When the whole thing was over, I asked my mother, “Where were you?” And she said, “I’m not going to tell DeMille how to direct his picture!”

More Film

  • Olivia Wilde Booksmart Director

    Film News Roundup: Olivia Wilde to Direct Holiday Comedy for Universal

    In today’s film news roundup, Olivia Wilde has landed another directing gig following “Booksmart” and revenge thriller “Seaside” and “Woodstock: The Directors Cut” get August release dates. PROJECT LAUNCH Related ArcLight Hollywood Celebrates Quentin Tarantino Weekend With Advance 'Once Upon a Time' Screenings Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon [...]

  • Choas Charles Mansion and the CIA

    Amazon Studios Takes Film Rights to Manson-Centered Drama 'Chaos' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the grisly murders executed by the followers of Charles Manson, Amazon Studios has optioned film rights to a nonfiction title about a journalist who spent decades obsessively following the case. The studio will adapt “Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties,” from [...]

  • Sword of Trust

    Marc Maron on 'Sword of Trust,' Lynn Shelton and Conspiracy Theories

    Marc Maron has interviewed everyone from Bruce Springsteen to President Obama, so he’s probably learned a few things about being a good interview. Of course, as he points out, he generally has over an hour to talk leisurely speak with his guests in his home and draw out stories beyond the public narrative; it’s a [...]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    Andrew Lincoln's ‘Walking Dead’ Movies to Be Released Only in Theaters

    The first planned movie centered on “The Walking Dead” character Rick Grimes will now run in theaters rather than on AMC. The announcement was made with a brief teaser video played at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, with the video ending with the words “Only in Theaters.” The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures. [...]

  • Jennifer Beals The Last Tycoon

    Jennifer Beals Seeking SAG-AFTRA Board Seat as Matthew Modine Ally (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jennifer Beals is running for a SAG-AFTRA national board seat as a member of presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s progressive Membership First slate. Beals is best known for starring as Bette Porter on the Showtime series “The L Word” and for her lead role as Alex Owens in the 1983 hit “Flashdance.” She’s starred in the [...]

  • Alamo Drafthouse Opens New Downtown Los

    Alamo Drafthouse Storms into L.A. with New Location

    “Cinema is alive and well tonight!” Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League declared at the theatrical venue’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday night, where a gathering of 160 employees cheered and sliced into a strip of 35mm film in keeping with the company’s tradition. Despite dire predictions heralding the end of the theater-going experience, League was upbeat [...]

  • The Lion King Teaser

    'The Lion King' Leaping to $185 Million North American Debut

    Disney’s “The Lion King” is heading for a dominant $185 million opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. Should that number hold, “The Lion King” will record the second-best opening of 2019 — and give the sagging domestic box office a badly needed boost. “The Lion King” would replace “Incredibles 2,” which launched [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad