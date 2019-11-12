Film News Roundup: ‘Rugrats’ Writer David N. Weiss Honored by Animation Writers

In today’s film news roundup, David N. Weiss is honored, Rin Tin Tin is getting a modern movie and “The Shasta Triangle” finds a home.

WEISS HONORED

David N. Weiss will receive the animation writing award from the Animation Writers Caucus of the Writers Guild of America West.

The award will be presented by Weiss’ writing partner J. David Stem on Thursday at WGA West’s headquarters at the caucus’ annual meeting.

Weiss has credits on “Shrek 2,” “Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius,” the first two “Rugrats” movies, “Smurfs” and “Smurfs 2.” Stem and Weiss served as head writers on the “Rugrats” TV series, “Cybill,” “Mission Hill,” “Are We There Yet?,” “Clockstoppers” and the upcoming remake of “Harvey” for Netflix.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Warner Bros. is developing a modernized version of the German Shepherd Rin Tin Tin, who appeared as a heroic dog in more than two dozen films for the studio in the 1920s.

Matt Lieberman has been hired to write the script with Andrew Lazar producing through his Mad Chance company alongside rights holders Sasha Jenson and Jeff Miller.

The original Rin Tin Tin was rescued on a field in France during World War I as a puppy and taken to the United States by American soldier Lee Duncan. He first appeared in the 1922 silent film “The Man From Hell’s River.” The news was first reported by Deadline.

ACQUISITION

Giants Pictures has acquired North American digital rights to the female-driven sci-fi/horror movie “The Shasta Triangle,” for release on Dec. 3.

The story, directed by Barry W. Levy, centers on a young woman’s return to her hometown to uncover the truth about her father’s disappearance. Levy produced the film with his filmmaking partner Helenna Santos under their Mighty Pharaoh Films banner.

Santos stars with Dani Lennon, Avanna Berkshire, Madeline Merritt and Deborah Lee Smith.

“I’m a minority female in the industry with a long-time love of sci-fi and horror, specifically shows like ‘The Twilight Zone,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘The Magicians,'” Santos said. “I really wanted to tell a story that could live in a similar world and spotlight a diverse cast of women in a way that hasn’t been seen much in the genre.”