Former ProSieben Acquisitions Chief Rüdiger Böss Joins ‘Resident Evil’ Producer Constantin Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Rüdiger Böss, for over a decade one of the best-known and liked acquisitions executives in the international television business, is to join Constantin Film, Germany’s leading independent movie producer and distributor — responsible for the hugely successful “Resident Evil” franchise — and an increasingly important producer of international TV series.

Until last year, Böss served at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, one of Germany’s leading broadcast networks, as executive vice president of group content acquisitions and sales, a position he held for 11 years. He was responsible for the negotiations for and acquisitions of licensed movies and series for the entire media group.

As of November, Böss will be employed at Constantin Film as a producer of theatrical films, TV movies and TV series. He will also be joining the management team at Constantin Pictures, a subsidiary of Constantin Film Intl., and will be one of its managing directors.

Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, said: “Rüdiger Böss will enrich the creative team at Constantin Film with his experience, know-how and passion for content, and expand our position in a constantly changing entertainment landscape.”

Böss said: “Constantin Film is one of the best places to be for film, TV and entertainment. Being a producer is a new role for me and one that I’m really looking forward to. I’ve often been annoyed about bad movies and series while I’ve been at acquisitions; now I have to prove that I can produce really good ones for Constantin.”

During his tenure at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Böss concluded long-term licensing deals with most of the Hollywood studios, buying movie blockbusters like the “Hunger Games” franchise, and hit TV shows like “The Big Bang Theory.”

Constantin Film has a rich movie heritage, which has included international hits such as “The Name of the Rose,” “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer,” and the Oscar-nominated “Downfall.” Alongside “Resident Evil,” among Constantin Film’s best-performing movie properties in recent years has been the “Fack ju Göhte” high-school comedy franchise.

The company has produced and released the top three German movies at the local box office so far this year: “Leberkäsjunkie,” “Ostwind” and “The Collini Case.” Its upcoming movies include Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Monster Hunter,” a new adaptation of “Black Beauty” and a re-imagined version of the horror film “Wrong Turn.”

In recent years, it has been ramping up its TV production slate. Among its current TV lineup are “We Children From Bahnhof Zoo” for Amazon, Uli Edel’s “Master’s Butcher,” Lars Kraume’s “A New Era” and the third season of “Shades of Guilt.”