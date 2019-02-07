×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

#MeToo Search Engine Rotten Apples Launches Victim Donation and Activist Features

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rotten Apples
CREDIT: Screenshot/Rotten Apples

Rotten Apples, a film and TV search engine that lists stars and filmmakers accused of sexual harassment and assault, has been upgraded with features that will allow fans to donate to victims and support non-profit organizations.

The site, which sprung up as part of the #MeToo movement, using an investment from the Abigail Disney-backed company Level Forward, is relaunching, with a wider focus to help fans become more aware of the alleged misdeeds of top filmmakers. Even if viewers continue to watch the films, the site wants audiences to support groups that are working to combat abuses of power. Rotten Apples says it is fostering an environment for “ethical media consumption.” The name is a play on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

For example, when searching “Manchester by the Sea,” users were previously alerted to accusations against Oscar-winner Casey Affleck (which were settled out of court). With Rotten Apples 2.0, the “Manchester” page offers buttons that click to A Call to Men (which educates boys on bullying and dating violence), It’s On Us (which offers a pledge to talk to your community about consent) and a donation page for Global Girls Alliance (which funds female education worldwide).

Related

“We’re moving from shame to leverage,” said Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker. “We’re using the power of the film and television to get fans involved in the issues and the organizations working on the front lines of discrimination and abuse. Rotten Apples takes us all a step closer towards redistributing narrative power.”

Rotten Apples has registered 9 million searches since launching last year, with users spending over 14 minutes on the site per visit. Since it’s official re-launch on Monday, 22,000 users have engaged with the new tools.

The group said it remains an important tool for consumers, especially with accused harassers such as John Lasseter re-entering the workplace at Skydance Animation and Louis C.K. booking stand-up gigs.

“I don’t know that we necessarily thought that some people out there would become willing to let some of these guys back in so soon. It proves how the site, over a year later, is still super relevant,” said Bekah Nutt, co-founder of Rotten Apples.

“Any tool that gives the consumer more information is great. That’s who is really going to make the difference when it comes down to it — where people decide to put their money and what projects they choose to support,” she said.

Level Forward was launched a year ago, and was initially formed as a prospective bidder for the bankrupt assets of the Weinstein Company, the indie studio overseen by Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly harassed or assaulted dozens of women. Level Forward failed to make a deal; The Weinstein Company is now owned by Lantern Capital. But after its bid fell short, Disney tapped Becker to structure financing and set production deals. Level Forward also acquired the assets of Christine Vachon’s Killer Content, which includes the respected indie film company Killer Films, headed by Vachon and Pamela Koffler, and the Killer Impact social action arm.

The company has been set up as a public benefit corporation, which is similar to a non-profit in that its charter calls for serving the public good, but it allows for ownership by shareholders and for the company to be a profit-making entity.

Level Forward is also pledging to offer pay equity to all of its partners as well as flexibility in its deal-making to offer incentives to creative partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Rotten Apples

    #MeToo Search Engine Rotten Apples Launches Victim Donation and Activist Features

    Rotten Apples, a film and TV search engine that lists stars and filmmakers accused of sexual harassment and assault, has been upgraded with features that will allow fans to donate to victims and support non-profit organizations. The site, which sprung up as part of the #MeToo movement, using an investment from the Abigail Disney-backed company [...]

  • Playback Podcast: Marina de Tavira on

    Listen: Marina de Tavira on 'Roma' and the Surprise Oscar Nomination of a Lifetime

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. One of the biggest surprises of this year’s Oscar nominations announcement was “Roma” star Marina de Tavira showing up in the supporting actress category. She gave a sublime, subtle performance, but [...]

  • A still from Marianne & Leonard:

    Leonard Cohen Documentary 'Marianne & Leonard' Bought by Roadside

    Roadside Attractions has acquired North American rights to Nick Broomfield’s documentary “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,” which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival. Broomfield’s film focuses on the love story between the late Canadian folk singer Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. The announcement was made Thursday by Roadside co-founders [...]

  • 'The Kindness of Strangers' Review: A

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Kindness of Strangers'

    “Only just connect” are the words that would most aptly end “The Kindness of Strangers” if it were an E.M. Forster novel — even if that prospect is about as hard to swallow as, well, just about anything that happens in Lone Scherfig’s strange, sticky mélange of social realism, Dickensian sentiment and straight-up romantic fairy [...]

  • Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper Felt 'Embarrassed' by Oscars Best Director Snub

    Many “A Star Is Born” fans were shocked that director Bradley Cooper didn’t earn an Oscar nod for the film, and on Tuesday, Cooper himself admitted that he initially felt “embarrassed” at not getting a nomination. “I was not surprised, I’m never surprised about not getting nominated,” he told Oprah Winfrey during her “SuperSoul Conversations.” “I was [...]

  • Director Adam Shankman and Taraji P.

    'What Men Want' Editor Helped Give the Movie a '30s Screwball Comedy Feel

    Editor Emma E. Hickox comes from a showbiz legacy family. Her father was director Douglas Hickox (“Sitting Target”), and her mother, Ann V. Coates, won an Oscar for editing “Lawrence of Arabia.” Even though young Emma learned much about the industry as a child “through osmosis,” she says that it was important for her to make [...]

  • Autlook Boards PJ Harvey Panorama Film

    Autlook Boards Sales on PJ Harvey Panorama Film ‘A Dog Called Money’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Venice-based Autlook Filmsales has boarded sales on “A Dog Called Money,” Seamus Murphy’s documentary about award-winning British musician PJ Harvey. The film is in the Panorama sidebar and will have its world premiere on 9 Feb. Photo journalist and filmmaker Murphy accompanied Harvey on trips to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington DC, which provided the inspiration [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad