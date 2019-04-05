You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ross Katz Joining Sidney Kimmel Entertainment as Head of Production

Dave McNary

Ross Katz
Oscar-nominated producer Ross Katz is joining Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, a division of SK Global, as head of production and development.

SK Global Co-Chairman Sidney Kimmel and co-CEO John Penotti made the announcement Friday. The move comes a month after former Imagine Entertainment chief executive officer Charlie Corwin joined “Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global as co-CEO.

SK Global said the move further expands upon SK Global’s mission to increase production output across all platforms. Katz will report to Penotti and Corwin.

Katz received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture for “Lost in Translation” and “In the Bedroom.” His producing credits include “Marie Antoinette,” “Story of a Girl,” “The Laramie Project” and “Taking Chance,” for which he won both a WGA and a DGA award. Most recently, Katz served as executive producer on the HBO drama “My Dinner with Herve,” starring Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan.

Katz began his career in entertainment as a grip on Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs,” then worked for Sydney Pollack and Linsday Doran at Mirage Enterprises before joining Good Machine, an independent film production, distribution, and foreign sales company.

Katz said, “When presented with the opportunity to reunite with my visionary friend John and join SK Global, an extraordinary company with a truly global reach, I knew it was something I had to do. SK Global is a filmmaker driven company with a space that fosters total creativity and marches to the beat of its own drummer. This is exactly the exhilarating adventure I was looking for.”

SK Global recently announced a pair of movie projects: “The Baccarat Queen,” the true story of Kelly (Cheung Yin Sun), a Chinese woman who succeeded in winning millions of dollars legally at casinos; and “Billion Dollar Whale,” an account of Malaysia’s money-laundering scandal.

