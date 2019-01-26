×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rosanna Arquette on Backlash Since Speaking Out Against Weinstein: ‘I Don’t Have An Agent’

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ever since Harvey Weinstein’s story launched the Me Too movement in late 2018, much discussion in Hollywood has revolved around the positive progress for women in the industry.

But actress Rosanna Arquette — one of the first women to publicly speak out against Weinstein — says things have not necessarily gotten better.

“I think the people that have protected him all these years, that have known that he’s done this that have covered [it] up, who’ve paid off people to shut up, shut down stories that were coming out, threatened people — and they all know who they are — they’re complicit,” she said. “At some point they have to look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘Is this who I wanna be?’”

More than one year after telling her story to the New Yorker about rejecting Weinstein’s sexual advances in his hotel room, Arquette is speaking out again — this time, on screen. She is the highest-profile woman to appear in the Weinstein documentary, “Untouchable,” which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday evening.

Speaking at Variety‘s Sundance Studio, presented by AT&T, it was clear that Arquette had a tough time speaking about the harm that Weinstein has caused. Raw and somewhat somber, Arquette admitted that things have not gotten better for her since she spoke up.

“I don’t have an agent, so. I think there’s backlash for sure,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that made a lot of money from him, and continue to. There’s a boys club that protects the boys. He’s just one of many men, as we’re seeing more and more men being exposed for their awful behavior and their abuse of power.”

“I think Hollywood keeps looking at their watches like, ‘When is this gonna end?’ And it’s not. It’s not going to end until people stop this bad behavior.”

She says she has not heard from Weinstein whatsoever, since she spoke out against him. But she believes that she is being spied on by Weinstein.

“I haven’t heard from him, but he’s made sure that me and other women have been spied on,” she said.

With so many women allegedly impacted by Weinstein, Arquette questions if Hollywood has done enough to change its culture, and says she would not be surprised if Weinstein did in fact work again in Hollywood.

“I’m sure if people thought they could make money with him and do something, the people that support him would do that. I think there are a lot of people that don’t want this to be true, and he desperately is trying to come back,” she said. “I heard he’s trying to work in Europe, in France and Italy, and who knows.”

“I think the man deserves to be in jail. Many lives were shattered by his actions and his abuse of power. So I hope that there’s justice in that area.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Film

  • Rosanna Arquette Reveals Backlash Since Speaking

    Rosanna Arquette on Backlash Since Speaking Out Against Weinstein: 'I Don't Have An Agent'

    Ever since Harvey Weinstein’s story launched the Me Too movement in late 2018, much discussion in Hollywood has revolved around the positive progress for women in the industry. But actress Rosanna Arquette — one of the first women to publicly speak out against Weinstein — says things have not necessarily gotten better. “I think the people that [...]

  • PB01D_1_rec709_cc_101818_R2 – Fred Savage and Deadpool

    Film News Roundup: 'Deadpool 2: I Love My Family' Takes $8.5 Million in China

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2: I Love My Family” opened in first place in China, Chiwetel Ejiofor takes a directing gig, and Theo James’ “Lying and Stealing” gets distribution. BOX OFFICE Fox’s re-cut, PG-13 “Deadpool 2: I Love My Family” has opened in first place in China, with $8.5 million in its first [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf Sundance

    Sundance: Shia LaBeouf Premieres Childhood Memoir Movie 'Honey Boy' to Standing Ovation

    Shia LaBeouf premiered his autobiographical memoir “Honey Boy” to a standing ovation at the Eccles Theater on Friday night at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie, which LaBeouf wrote and co-stars in, is set in the 2000s during the height of his Disney star fame, and it traces his strained relationship with his alcoholic father, [...]

  • 'Adam' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Adam'

    Taking a sideways approach to transgender issues that might attract a more diverse (and younger) audience than many film treatments of that theme, “Adam” amusingly channels those issues through an update of the Shakespearean mistaken-identity hook plus familiar “losin’ it” teen sex comedics. Graphic novelist and “L Word” contributor writer Ariel Shrag’s original 2014 book [...]

  • John Cena

    John Cena to Star in Jason Bateman's Action-Comedy for Netflix

    Netflix has signed John Cena to an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce. The project re-teams Bateman with “Game Night” writer Mark Perez, who is scripting. Bateman is producing with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth for Roth Kirschenbaum Films. The project centers on a [...]

  • 'Honey Boy' Review: Shia LaBeouf Tries

    Sundance Film Review: 'Honey Boy'

    “Stars — They’re Just Like Us!” That’s the ingenious header Us Weekly gives a section of otherwise worthless paparazzi shots depicting incognito celebrities shopping for groceries, feeding the meter, and otherwise spotted doing activities far too banal to merit publication. Certainly, when the very same stars let the public into their lives, as they do [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad