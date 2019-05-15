Feature Doc to Chronicle Legendary London Jazz Club Ronnie Scott’s (EXCLUSIVE)

Ronnie Scott’s, an iconic British music venue dubbed the “world’s favorite jazz club,” is the subject of a new feature documentary. Kew Media Distribution has boarded sales on “Ronnie’s” (working title) and is warming up buyers at Cannes.

The club is situated in the heart of London’s Soho district. Founded by late saxophonist Ronnie Scott and Pete King, who were inspired by the vibrant post-war jazz venues in New York, it opened its doors 60 years ago, in 1959. Since then, the club has hosted the world’s greatest jazz legends, including Chet Baker, Count Basie, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Stan Getz, Wes Montgomery, Buddy Rich and Nina Simone.

Norah Jones and actor-and-musician Jeff Goldblum are among more recent performers at the club, which also attracts stars of other musical genres, such as Lady Gaga in 2015 and Prince a year earlier.

The film will tell the story of the club and explore the man behind its name, using archive and interviews, before bringing the story into the present day. Scott died in 1996.

U.K.-based film finance and production company Goldfinch is making the film, which is slated for release in early 2020. Filmmaker Oliver Murray (“The Quiet One”) is attached to write and direct

“Ronnie’s” is being made with the cooperation of the club’s current management. Managing director Simon Cooke said that many producers have approached the club in recent years, but the owners were waiting for the 60th anniversary to commit to this major production. “We are very aware of the fondness that the club has in the public consciousness, so it’s wonderful that the full story will finally be released to a broader audience,” he said.

Goldfinch’s Eric Woollard-White (“For Love or Money”) is producing. James R.M. Hunt (“My Generation”) is on board as archive producer and Paul Trewartha (“Ferrari: Race to Immortality”) as editor. “There is a strong human story at the heart of this film, combined with a moving love affair with music and musicianship,” said Woollard-White. “It’s a rollercoaster ride that’s definitely got something for everyone, whether you’re a jazz fan or not.”