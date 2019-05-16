‘Romeo and Juliet’ Hip-Hop Musical From Solvan ‘Slick’ Naim in the Works at Netflix

Solvan “Slick” Naim is developing an untitled hip-hop movie musical based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” for Netflix.

The streaming service announced the project on Thursday, a day before it premieres Naim’s comedy series “It’s Bruno.” Naim stars as the owner of a dog named Bruno in Brooklyn. He also wrote and directed.

Naim co-wrote the movie script with Dave Broome. The film is described as a contemporary, musical take on “Romeo and Juliet” set against the urban rhythms of New York. The love story follows a young waitress from the streets of Brooklyn and an aspiring musician from a wealthy family whose unconventional romance forces them to confront their life choices.

Producers are Broome and Yong Yam for 25/7 Productions and Shakim Compere and Queen Latifah for Flavor Unit Entertainment. Executive producers are Overbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett.

Naim is an Algerian-American writer, director and rapper from Bushwick, Brooklyn. His debut feature, “Full Circle,” which he wrote, co-directed, starred, edited and produced, won five festival awards including the audience award at the Urbanworld Festival and was acquired by eOne. His short film “Stanhope,” which he wrote and directed, won best film at the HBO Short Film Competition. He also has directing credits on segments of “The Get Down,” “Power,” “Snowfall” and “Blacklist.”

“Romeo and Juliet,” first published in 1597, has been adapted many times as a movie, including 1961 Oscar best picture winner “West Side Story.” Steven Spielberg is directing a reboot that will be released on Dec. 18, 2020.