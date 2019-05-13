×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Sweeps 6th Premios Platino

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roma BTS Netflix
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte

Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” made a sweep of the 6th Premios Platino on Sunday, May 12, trouncing its fellow nominees in direction, cinematography, screenplay, sound, and best Iberoamerican film.

The annual Iberoamerican awards ceremony, held once again at the Teatro Gran Tlachco within the sprawling Ecotourist Xcaret Park in Mexico’s Riviera Maya coast, was beamed live on TNT Latin America and by 19 free-to-air television networks from Latin America and Spain.

Roma” was a shoo-in given its nine noms and all the prominent awards it has collected since its Golden Lion win at the 75th Venice Film Fest and culminating in its capture of Mexico’s first-ever best international film Oscar (formerly known as the best foreign language film award), as well as best director and best cinematography Academy Awards for Cuaron.

In a glittering ceremony opened by iconic Spanish crooner Raphael, who received a lifetime achievement award a day prior, the awards night kicked off with co-hosts Santiago Segura and Cecilia Suarez calling out celebrities in the audience, including Manolo Caro (creator of hit Netflix series “La Casa de las Flores”), Nicolas Furtado (actor, Netflix’s “El Marginal II”), thesp Edward James Olmos, and the Academy of Motion Pictures chief, John Bailey.

Related

Nominated for nine Platino awards, “Roma” suffered upsets in editing, art direction and acting. Nominated “Roma” actresses Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira lost to Paraguay’s Ana Brun for her touching performance in “Las Herederas” (“The Heiresses”). It also took home the Platino Audience award.

In an interview with Spain’s El Mundo newspaper before the event, Bailey said of “Roma”: “Not only is it powerful as a film in itself, but it tells a story that connects with audiences around the world.”

“In the United States it has been a tool to understand humanity, the family and the fact that we are all equal,” Bailey noted, adding, “Roma has become an antidote to the hatred that is coming from so many places, against totalitarianism.”

Among the surprises of the night, Paco Leon’s “Arde Madrid,” trumped its Netflix rivals “Narcos Mexico,” “La Casa de las Flores” and “El Marginal II,” to take home the best series or mini-series prize. Leon thanked producer Movistar+, Spain’s pay TV giant, for giving him the freedom to make the series he envisioned.

The best documentary prize went to “The Silence of Others,” a searing account about the victims of Spain’s four decade-dictatorship under General Franco who seek justice to this day. Docu is executive produced by Pedro and Agustin Almodovar’s El Deseo.

6th PREMIOS PLATINO WINNERS

BEST IBEROAMERICAN FILM

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron, Mexico

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias, “Yuli”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio de la Torre, “El Reino”

BEST ACTRESS

Ana Brun, “Las Herederas”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Un día Más con Vida,” Raúl de la Fuente and Damián Nenow (Spain/ Germany/ Belgium/ Poland)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The Silence of Others,” Robert Bahar and Almudena Carracedo. (Spain/ U.S.)

BEST DEBUT FILM

“Las Herederas,” Marcelo Martinessi (Paraguay/ Germany/ Uruguay/ Brazil, France/ Norway)

BEST EDITING

Alberto Del Campo, “El Reino”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Angélica Perea, “Pájaros de Verano” (Colombia)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

BEST SOUND DIRECTION

Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García, “Roma”

BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES

“Campeones,” Javier Fesser (Spain)

BEST SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

“Arde Madrid,” Paco León (Spain)

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Diego Luna, “Narcos: México”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Cecilia Suárez, “La Casa de las Flores”

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Roma BTS Netflix

    Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Sweeps 6th Premios Platino

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” made a sweep of the 6th Premios Platino on Sunday, May 12, trouncing its fellow nominees in direction, cinematography, screenplay, sound, and best Iberoamerican film. The annual Iberoamerican awards ceremony, held once again at the Teatro Gran Tlachco within the sprawling Ecotourist Xcaret Park in Mexico’s Riviera Maya coast, was beamed live [...]

  • Olympia Dukakis Documentary Will Screen at

    LAGFF’s 2019 Lineup Includes Olympia Dukakis Documentary

    The documentary “Olympia,” a revealing look at the life and career of Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, will join the other films screening at the 13th annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, which will take place at UCLA and at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre on June 3-9. The event will kick off June 3 at the [...]

  • Muhammad Ali Documentary: Laila Ali Talks

    Boxing’s Finest Celebrate Muhammad Ali and HBO Documentary ‘What’s My Name?’

    The premiere of HBO’s upcoming documentary about the life of Muhammad Ali more closely resembled a boxing hall of fame induction than your typical Hollywood event, with some of the best fighters of all time coming together to pay tribute to their idol. Boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, [...]

  • Box Office: 'Detective Pikachu' Beats 'Avengers:

    'Detective Pikachu' Narrowly Beats 'Avengers: Endgame' at International Box Office

    The reign of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has fallen, at least at the international box office. While numbers could fluctuate after final tallies come in Monday, estimates on Sunday show Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu” earned $103 million from 62 foreign markets. Meanwhile, Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” pulled in $102 million from 55 overseas [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Stays No. 1, 'Detective Pikachu' Debuts With Solid $58 Million

    Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” remained victorious at the North American box office, collecting $65 million during its third weekend in theaters. “Avengers: Endgame” officially passed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($679 million) and “Black Panther” ($700 million) to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office with $724 million in ticket [...]

  • Michael Schumacher Documentary Film to Tell

    Michael Schumacher Documentary Film to Tell Formula One Racing Legend's Story

    The first official feature documentary about Formula One racing legend Michael Schumacher is in the final stages of production, with award-winning German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns directing. Rocket Science will launch sales at Cannes. “Schumacher” will tell the eponymous sporting star’s story. He is the only driver in history to win seven Formula [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad