Netflix Working to Get ‘Roma’ Actor to U.S. in Time for Oscars

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Jorge Antonio Guerrero Roma
CREDIT: Netflix Screenshot

Netflix is working on getting a visa for Jorge Antonio Guerrero, the Mexican actor who played Fermín in “Roma,” so that he can attend the Academy Awards, Variety has learned.

Guerrero has applied for a U.S. visa three times, and has been denied each time. He was initially rejected for a tourist visa, and two subsequent attempts were denied despite support from Netflix and the filmmakers.

In an article published on Tuesday, Guerrero told the magazine Quien that he had been unable to attend the Golden Globes or gala screenings. He said that he had a written invitation from the producers, but that didn’t help.

“I brought a letter that they didn’t want to read,” he told the magazine. “On my second try, they said that I was going to work, and I answered no, that I was going as a guest. And that last try was a little memorable, because it seemed like there was anger on the part of the woman who interviewed me.”

The State Department said it could not respond to a request for comment on the matter due to the government shutdown.

Roma” was nominated for 10 Academy Awards on Tuesday, including best picture and actress for Yalitza Aparicio. The ceremony will be held Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Guerrero has appeared in the Telemundo series “Luis Miguel,” and has a role in the next season of the Chilean TV series “Besieged.”

In an interview with the Mexican newspaper El Universal published Thursday, Guerrero said he is not offended by the visa rejection.

“I have not felt at any moment offended, angry, or victimized,” he said. “Nobody has done anything to me, that’s very clear. How many other people does that happen to? How many people have to risk their life to go to the United States, not to be invited to a red carpet, but in order to work?”

