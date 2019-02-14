‘Roma’ Actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero Receives Visa in Time for Oscars

“Roma” actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero has finally received an American visa in time to attend the Oscars on Feb. 24.

Guerrero made the happy announcement on his Instagram on Wednesday, thanking the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, the U.S. embassy, his Talent on the Road management, Netflix and his friends and family.

Guerrero plays Fermín, the boyfriend of main character Cleo, in Netflix’s first-ever best picture nominee.

Prior to this, he had been denied a U.S. visa on three separate occasions and missed previous award shows and screenings of “Roma.” Not even letters from Netflix and director Alfonso Cuarón were enough to get him a visa sooner. According to the Los Angeles Times, Netflix worked with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico to obtain a non-immigrant visa for the actor.

“Roma” scored big at the 91st Academy Awards with 10 nominations, tying with “The Favourite” for the most nods this year. Guerrero will now be able to join co-star Yalitza Aparicio, who is up for best actress in her first film role, and director Alfonso Cuarón, who could win his second award for best director.