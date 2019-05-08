×
L.A. Rom Com Fest’s Inaugural Lineup Includes ’10 Things I Hate About You,’ ‘Never Been Kissed’

10 Things I Hate About You
A pre-teen sleepover, but make it a film festival.

L.A’s forthcoming experiential film festival, Rom Com Fest, just announced its 2019 lineup, which includes iconic rom-com favorites such as “Never Been Kissed” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” The event, which will take place at the the Downtown Independent Theater from June 20-23, aims to shine a spotlight on the romantic comedy genre and will feature screenings, fireside chats with the films’ stars, and writer Q&As.

Founded by entrepreneur Miraya Berke, the three-day event will mark a divergence from traditional film festivals — rose and dessert pairings will be served with certain films and attendees are encouraged to show up in themed outfits.

“We all need something uplifting to escape to,” Berke said. “Routinely dismissed by film critics as a lesser genre artistically, romantic comedies are universally beloved and are a true art form, being some of the most classic and beautiful films that we know today. I’m thrilled to be able to bring the Los Angeles community together to experience these films in a new, fun and creative atmosphere.”

Following the screenings of “Never Been Kissed,” Rachel Bloom will hold an intimate talk about her role in the iconic film, and writers writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah will hold an informative Q&A after the screening of their film “10 Things I Hate About You.” The festival will also serve as the west coast premiere of actor Joseph Cross’s directorial debut “Summer Night,” starring Lana Candor, Analeigh Tipton, Victoria Justice, Justin Chatwin and Ellar Coltrane.

The L.A event will include a variety of performances and activities in addition to screenings, including a live comedy show, a reading of the RomCom screenplay competition, and a live taping of WhoHaha’s “Dirty Girl” podcast. Jury prizes and award prizes will also be presented to audience members throughout the event. Badges and individual screening/event tickets are on sale as of May 7 online at http://www.romcomfest.com. Tickets range from $12.00 to $15.00 USD per ticket.

