Rogers & Cowan/ PMK Promotes Executives in Entertainment Division

Rogers & Cowan/PMK has promoted Lindsay Galin, Jeff Raymond, Dennis Dembia, Michael Donkis, and Marian Koltai-Levine to executive positions in its entertainment division.

Galin and Raymond have been named co-presidents of talent. Dembia and Donkis have been promoted to co-presidents of entertainment and business strategy, and Koltai-Levine will serve as president of film, content and marketing. The five will each lead their respective departments, and report directly to Alan Nierob, entertainment division chairman.

Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis remain vice chairman of the entertainment division. In addition, Curtis will oversee R&C/PMK’s music department led by executive vice president, Maureen O’Connor.

The promotions come four months after the merger of Rogers & Cowan and PMK, two of Hollywood’s leading media relations and brand marketing firms.

“Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian are five of the brightest and most well-connected leaders in Entertainment, and are a key reason why Rogers & Cowan/PMK continues to be the leading agency in Hollywood and across the industry,” said Nierob. “Their individual reputations, and award-winning work for their clients, is unmatched. We’re thrilled to elevate them to executive leadership positions, as we continue to strategically build the architecture of our management team, and position Rogers & Cowan/PMK and our clients for decades of success.”

“The contributions Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian have made to their clients — and Rogers & Cowan/PMK — is unmeasurable, and we’re proud to have them leading our Talent, Entertainment & Business Strategy, and Film, Content & Marketing departments,” said Cindi Berger, chairman. “The success of our agency has always been defined by providing the highest level of professionalism and personal representation to our entire client roster.”

The roster includes Robert Redford, Denzel Washington, Rob Lowe, Carrie Underwood, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, Michael B. Jordan, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Norah O’Donnell, Cameron Diaz, Sharon Stone, Kate Hudson, Judith Light, Vin Diesel, Elton John, Jeremy Renner, and Billy Crystal.