Roger Deakins to Receive Variety Artisan Award at Toronto Film Festival

Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, best known for films such as “Shawshank Redemption” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” will be honored with the Variety Artisan Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala.

The annual fundraising gala, which will take place on Sept. 9 at the Fairmont Royal York during TIFF, will raise money for the festival’s year-round film programs and will celebrate outstanding contributors to the industry. The Artisan Award recognizes Deakins’ impressive history as a distinguished filmmaker.

“Roger Deakins’ pure mastery of the camera lens has made a significant and influential impact on the industry and resulted in timeless works of art that captivate audiences,” TIFF co-head Joana Vicente said. “We’re thrilled to honor him with the Variety Artisan Award at the TIFF Tribute Gala, as he continues to showcase his flair for breathtaking visuals, coupled with technical expertise.”

The English cinematographer, who has worked alongside directors such as the Coen brothers, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese and Angelina Jolie, won an Oscar for “Blade Runner 2049,” and received 13 additional nominations for his work on films including “No Country for Old Men,” “Sicario” and “No Country for Old Men.” This year’s Toronto festival will see the world premiere of Deakins’ forthcoming film “The Goldfinch,” starring Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard and Sarah Paulson.

Other previously announced honorees throughout the gala include Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix, who will receive TIFF Tribute Actor Awards, and Taika Waititi, who will accept the TIFF Ebert Director Award. The recipient of the Mary Pickford Award, which recognizes an emerging female talent in the industry, will be announced in the coming days.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 5-15.