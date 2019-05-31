×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elton John, ‘Rocketman’ Filmmakers Blast Russia’s Censorship of Sex Scenes

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elton John and the “Rocketman” filmmakers have rebuked a Russian distributor for cutting scenes with gay sex and men kissing from the biopic.

“We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor ‘Rocketman’ for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today,” read a statement released Friday. “Paramount Pictures have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton’s extraordinary life, warts and all. That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people. We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world.”

The cuts were first reported by Russian journalists after a screening of the film on May 30 in Moscow. The Guardian reported that the musical, starring Taron Egerton, has been cut by an estimated five minutes due to Russia’s laws banning “homosexual propaganda.” “Rocketman” is distributed by Central Partnership in Russia.

“Rocketman,” directed by Dexter Fletcher, is debuting in North American this weekend and performing at the top end of forecasts, which had the film at around $20 million from 3,610 venues. The movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to strong reviews. Producers are Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid and Matthew Vaughn. John is an executive producer.

Paramount issued a separate statement on Friday: “We are incredibly proud of the movie that we made, which is told in the way that Elton John wanted his story to be depicted. We are releasing the film in its entirety around the world regardless of rating, but like all studios, we must adhere to local laws and requirements in certain territories in which the film is being shown.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Film

  • Transilvania Film Festival Beats Back Gray

    Transilvania Film Festival Beats Back Gray Skies for Upbeat Opener

    CLUJ, Romania – The storm clouds that had spent the better part of the afternoon trundling across Transilvania couldn’t be kept at bay Friday night, though several hundred festival-goers – armed with umbrellas and ponchos – arrived for the opening of the Transilvania Intl. Film Festival hoping for the best. “People are ready to go [...]

  • Rocketman Elton John Biopic

    Elton John, 'Rocketman' Filmmakers Blast Russia's Censorship of Sex Scenes

    Elton John and the “Rocketman” filmmakers have rebuked a Russian distributor for cutting scenes with gay sex and men kissing from the biopic. “We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor ‘Rocketman’ for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today,” read a statement [...]

  • Box Office: 'Godzilla: King of the

    'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Biting Into $50 Million in North America

    “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is living up to its name, roaring to around $50 million in its opening weekend at 4,108 North American sites, early estimates showed Friday. The Warner Bros.-Legendary sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla” should top the second weekend of Disney’s “Aladdin” at about $41 million along with newcomers “Rocketman” at around $22 [...]

  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters

    'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Roars to $18 Million Opening Day at China Box Office

    “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” stomped to an $18 million opening day on Friday in China, leading the market by a wide margin. Legendary East reported that previews brought in another $3.8 million for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The opening day results topped “Rampage” by 32% and 2014’s “Godzilla” by 92%, and more than [...]

  • Idris Elba First Time in Variety

    How an Early Role in a French Film Shaped Idris Elba's Career

    Idris Elba has worn a lot of hats: actor, DJ, director — but it was the time he spent working a series of dull jobs that solidified his desire to pursue a career in the arts. Appearing in a string of roles on British television, he first saw his name appear in Variety on May [...]

  • 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to Open

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to Open in China on June 28, Ahead of U.S.

    China has set a June 28 launch for Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” five days ahead of the film’s North American launch. China was by far the top international market for 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” with $116 million. The Tom Holland vehicle launched there two months after nearly every other territory. “Far From Home” will open [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad