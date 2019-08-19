‘Rocketman’ Producer Developing Comedy ‘Inward Bound’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brian Oliver’s New Republic Pictures, the company that co-financed and produced “Rocketman,” is developing a female ensemble comedy “Inward Bound.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Universal’s “Good Boys” becoming the first R-rated comedy to open in first place at the North American box office in three years, as well as the biggest opening for an original comedy this year.

“There is a large theatrical market for ensemble comedies, especially one as funny and, yes, as raunchy as ‘Inward Bound,'” Oliver said. “It’s got a great set of roles for talent and we’re eager to see this on the big screen.”

Written by stand-up comedian Stephanie Khan, “Inward Bound” follows a divorced mother’s trip to a “romance rehab” staffed by hunky guides to service more than the women’s camping needs. Brought into New Republic Pictures by head of development John Hilary Shepherd, the original screenplay is a cross mix between “Bridesmaids” and “Girls Trip.”

Kahn is a native New Yorker who began her career in entertainment starring in the first national tour of the Tony-award winning musical “Annie.” She starred opposite Judd Hirsch and Kate Nelligan in “Without a Trace” and with Paul Dooley in HBO’s “A Wilder Summer.”

Oliver received a best picture Academy Award nomination for “Black Swan.” His other credits include “Everest,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Black Mass,” and the upcoming “1917.” He launched New Republic in 2017.

New Republic’s development slate includes “The Creed of Violence,” the Will Packer-proudced urban drama “Green Rush” and a Zelda Fitzgerald biopic starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Kahn was represented in the deal by Nick Gladden with Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. The deal was negotiated for New Republic by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.