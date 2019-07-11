‘Rocketman’s’ Dexter Fletcher to Direct ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Rocketman” filmmaker Dexter Fletcher has come on board to direct the latest “Sherlock Holmes” film, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to star.

Fletcher is taking over the franchise from Guy Ritchie, who helmed the previous two films: 2009’s “Sherlock Holmes” and its follow-up 2011’s “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.” Both were highly successful, with the first grossing $524 million globally and the second bringing in $545.4 million worldwide.

Sources say Warner Bros. had always planned on making a third film. However, Downey’s busy schedule as Iron Man prevented any new filming for the series. The forthcoming entry of the mystery series is expected to hit theaers on Dec. 21, 2021.

Jude Law is also expected to return as Professor Watson. Chris Brancato is penning the script, while Susan Downey, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram are producing. The studio had originally announced that the film would open on Christmas Day of 2020 but pushed back the date last March.

Fletcher, who took over filmmaking duties last-minute after Bryan Singer was fired during production, most recently directed the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

Fletcher also scored a BAFTA nomination for his 2011 directorial debut “Wild Bill“ and directed the 2013 film adaptation of the Scottish stage musical “Sunshine on Leith.” He is repped by CAA.