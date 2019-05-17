×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taron Egerton Addresses ‘Rocketman’ Comparisons to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Takes Subtle Jab at Bryan Singer

By

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All

Taron Egerton says that he’s flattered by comparisons between his Elton John musical “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” last year’s smash hit about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“I’m proud that we’re mentioned in the same breath,” says Egerton, who plays John in the upcoming “Rocketman,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to a five-minute standing ovation on Thursday night. “That film has been such a phenomenon, and rightly so. I can’t remember who did that who finished it off.”

Egerton was referring to director Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in to complete “Bohemian Rhapsody” after Bryan Singer was fired from that troubled production. Fletcher also made “Rocketman,” which he worked on from start to finish.

There are other ways in which the two films diverge. Rami Malek, who won this year’s best actor Oscar for the film, lip syncs to Queen’s songs. Egerton belts out John’s greatest hits using his own voice.

Related

“Our movie is a different animal,” Egerton said. “Our movie is a musical. It requires an actor who can sing in the lead role. For a biopic, that’s not necessary. I’m very grateful that people compare us. Hopefully, it shows that there’s an appetite for movies [like this]. However, that movie is a unicorn.”

On Friday afternoon in Cannes, Egerton appeared at a press conference with Fletcher and his co-stars—Bryce Dallas Howard (who plays John’s mom) and Richard Madden (the singer’s sleazy ex-boyfriend and manager)—to talk about making the film.

Egerton said that he had unlimited access to John, using that opportunity to ask him about his life and legacy. “I was able to spend a lot of time with him and talk to him about everything,” Egerton said.

Egerton even got to stay (along with his girlfriend) at John’s home for a few nights. “We got quite drunk one night,” Egerton said, telling a story about how his head of security caught him raiding the kitchen at 3 a.m. “He’s allowed me to get to know him away from the pomp and ceremony of his life. And being able to get under his skin in that way was really helpful.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • 'The Climb' Review: Michael Angelo Covino's

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Climb'

    The word “bromance” was a pretty awful one to begin with, but it’s been done a disservice by years of pop-cultural ubiquity. Now tediously hauled out any time two straight men so much as pat each other on the back, it tends to denote palliness more than any particular emotional intimacy. “The Climb,” however, thoughtfully [...]

  • Singapore Festival Appoints Kuo Ming-Jung as

    Singapore Festival Appoints Kuo Ming-Jung as Head Programmer

    The Singapore International Film Festival has appointed Taiwanese film curator, Kuo Ming-Jung, as its new program director alongside executive director, Yuni Hadi. A previous Consultant of SGIFF, Kuo takes over from Thai filmmaker and critic, Pimpaka Towira, to lead the festival’s film curation and programs. An experienced film industry professional, Kuo was the program director at [...]

  • Indian music director AR Rahman'Agadbam' film

    AR Rahman’s Romantic Drama ’99 Songs’ Hits Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    “99 Songs,” a new romantic drama written by India’s two-time Oscar winning AR Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”), is being introduced to international distributors in Cannes by Hong Kong-based sales agency Autumn Sun. Now in post-production, the film depicts the journey of a struggling singer and the problems that he faces in his quest to be a [...]

  • Meikincine Takes Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo’s Debut

    Meikincine Takes Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo’s Debut Feature ‘Los fuertes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo’s debut solo feature “Los fuertes” has been picked up by Buenos Aires-based sales agent Meikincine which will represent the film’s rights on the international market. “Los fuertes” is a celebratory vision of a love between a big city guy and a small town male boatswain on the Chilean coast. When romance blossoms [...]

  • Animayo Summit Prepares Next Generation Of

    Gran Canaria’s 14th Animayo Summit Fosters the Future of Spanish Animation

    MADRID — Spain’s animation industry is experiencing an unprecedented boom backed by strong financial incentives, an increasing demand for content from platforms and networks, and a push from a creative workforce which is among the most experienced in all of Europe. To fuel industry growth, Spain must educate future talent and provide a framework for [...]

  • Cannes Film Market Hosts Ventana Sur

    Ventana Sur’s Blood Window Aims to Frighten at Cannes Film Market

    Blood Window, Argentina’s most important Latin American genre film market, launched by Argentina’s Incaa film-TV agency as part of Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur meet-mart, will host a showcase of Ibero-American genre films and works in progress at the Cannes Festival Film Market, running May 17-20. The showcase includes three screenings sponsored by three of the [...]

  • Chadwick Boseman

    Film News Roundup: Chadwick Boseman's '17 Bridges' Pushed Back Two Months

    In today’s film news roundup, Chadwick Boseman’s “17 Bridges” is moved to September, “Under My Skin” completes production and “Eternal Code” is bought. RELEASE DATES STXfilms has moved Chadwick Boseman’s action-thriller “17 Bridges” out of the crowded summer and into the early fall, swapping its July 12 release date for Sept. 27 in North America. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad