AFM: Rocco Siffredi Set for Mainstream Chiller ‘Red Academy,’ True Colours Selling (EXCLUSIVE)

Global porn icon Rocco Siffredi is set to star in “Red Academy,” an English-language horror film to be shot entirely in his academy for aspiring porn stars; however, it will not be an X-rated pic.

Rome-based True Colours has taken world sales on the film to be directed by Italy’s Alessio Liguori, whose previous chiller, the English-language “In the Trap,” was sold widely by the company earlier this year in Cannes. “Trap” signalled the resurgence of Italy’s capability to churn out genre films that can travel amid the growing global appetite for horror titles.

In “Red Academy,” two best friends named Ricky and Eve become bored with their European vacation and to spice it up visit the Rocco Siffredi Academy in Budapest. This turns out to be “a shocking journey” into a scary “underground world where mystical rituals mix with faith,” and “domination melts into adoration and violence,” according to promotional materials.

Siffredi will play “a mysterious and disturbing character” inspired by who he is in his real life. Casting for the other lead roles is under way.

Principal photography on “Red Academy” is planned to start in the second half of 2020. Just just like “In the Trap,” the film will be produced by Italian shingles Dreamworld Movies and Mad Rocket Entertainment.

“Red Academy” does not mark the first time that Siffredi, who has made hundreds of hardcore films and is Europe’s most famous porn star, has acted in a non-pornographic movie. He’s starred in two arthouse pics, French director Catherine Breillat’s “Romance” and “Anatomy of Hell.”

Siffredi was also the subject of the documentary “Rocco,” directed by French duo Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai, which screened at the 2016 Venice Film Festival. That doc delves into the personal life of the man behind the brand who allegedly gave up performing porn in 2009.