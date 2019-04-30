×

Robin Wright Heads Into Wilderness for Directorial Film Debut ‘Land,’ With Sales to Start at Cannes

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hanway Films

Robin Wright will go off the grid in her feature film directorial debut, “Land.” She will also star in the movie, playing Edee Mathis, a woman consumed by grief who resolves to remove herself completely from life as she has known it.

Wright directed several installments of “House of Cards,” but this marks her first time behind the camera on a feature. HanWay Films has boarded international sales. It will kick off the sales effort at Cannes. Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance will handle North American rights.

The film is based on the original screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Golden Globe nominee Liz Hannah (“The Post”). It will begin production this summer in Canada, in British Columbia.

Wright’s character, Mathis, is a cosmopolitan lawyer consumed by grief. With advice from online survivalists, she moves to the most unpopulated area in the U.S., living in a cabin in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. There, she must learn to hunt, fish and grow her food as she faces brutal winters, a challenging landscape and local wildlife that could kill her at any moment. In crossing paths with Joseph, a First Nations local, Edee begins to confront her demons.

Related

“Land” was developed by Allyn Stewart (“Sully”) with casting director Lora Kennedy (“Wonder Woman”). It is financed by New York-based production entity Big Beach.

It is produced by Stewart, Kennedy, Big Beach co-founder Peter Saraf (“Little Miss Sunshine”) and Leah Holzer (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”). Marc Turtletaub will executive produce for Big Beach, with Cinetic Media’s John Sloss and Steve Farneth and Iron Circle Pictures’ Heather Rae.

“Robin proved herself a tour de force taking in hand ‘House of Cards’ as a director as well as its lead actor,” said HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart. “She speaks very eloquently and passionately about wanting to tell the story of a woman’s journey through loss and pain, where only by giving herself to nature can she find a path to inner peace and redemption.”

Wright is represented by CAA, Sugar 23, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Catch-22 Episode 101

    What's Coming to Hulu in May 2019

    Hulu is on a hot streak following the releases of three critically acclaimed original series this year: “Ramy,” “Shrill,” and “Pen15.” By the looks of the streamers upcoming slate, the momentum should continue through May. George Clooney’s anticipated adaptation of “Catch-22” is set to debut on May 17. In addition to directing and producing the [...]

  • Bull

    Cannes: Film Constellation Acquires Annie Silverstein's Un Certain Regard-Bound 'Bull'

    London-based Film Constellation has boarded American director Annie Silverstein’s feature debut “Bull” in the run up to the Cannes Film Festival where the movie will have its world premiere in Un Certain Regard. Film Constellation, which also reps Werner Herzog’s Cannes’ special screening title “Family Romance, LLC,” has acquired international sales rights to “Bull;” 30WEST, [...]

  • Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf

    Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Sets China Theatrical Release in May

    Alfonso Cuaron’s triple-Oscar winning “Roma” is to get a theatrical release in China on May 10. The release will be handled through distributor Estars, making use of the circuit of 3,900 screens assembled by the Nationwide Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. “Roma” was produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media and released by streaming giant Netflix [...]

  • CEO Pay

    What the Media's Most Powerful Executives Were Paid in 2018

    The bosses and directors of the world’s largest media companies aren’t going to win many popularity contests. They anger a lot of people, including investors, when they approve out-of-whack pay packages for their CEOs. Their lavish salaries and generous awarding of stock options to key leaders enrage politicians on the left and threaten to become [...]

  • Zoe Saldana

    Zoe Saldana Wants to Get in the Guinness Book of Records After 'Endgame's' Huge Debut

    Some actresses dream of winning an Oscar. For others, an Emmy or Tony. But Zoe Saldana has a different dream now that there’s a chance that “Avengers: Endgame” could eventually surpass “Avatar” — which also starred Saldana — as the highest-grossing movie of all time. “If it does, I’m so much of a geek that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad