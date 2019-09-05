×
Robert Pattinson to Be Honored by Mill Valley Film Festival

Justin Kroll

CREDIT: Philipp Guelland/EPA-EFE/REX/Shu

Robert Pattinson is set to be honored at the 2019 Mill Valley Film Festival in October for his work in the A24 drama “The Lighthouse.”

The presentation will include a special Oct. 5 screening of the film, directed by Robert Eggers and also starring Willem Dafoe. Pattinson, who’s earned rave reviews for his performance and award season buzz in Eggers’ black-and-white follow-up to “The Witch,” will participate in a Q&A session following the screening.

The Mill Valley Film Festival runs Oct. 3-13 and will include screenings at the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive.

Michael B. Jordan’s “Just Mercy” is opening the festival and boasts a cast that also includes Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson and Rob Morgan. The legal drama is based on a memoir by attorney/civil rights advocate Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) who set out to prove the innocence of a death row inmate (Foxx) accused of killing a white woman in Alabama. Foxx, Nelson and Morgan plan on attend the Oct. 3 opening.

James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, and Edward Norton’s adaptation of author Jonathan Lethem’s award winner “Motherless Brooklyn” will also be screened at the fest. Mangold and Norton are expected to attend.

Pattinson will also appear in Netflix’s “The King,” which stars Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton and recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Read more about Pattinson’s upcoming projects, including Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” in Variety‘s cover story interview with “The Lighthouse” star.

