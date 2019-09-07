×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kristen Stewart Supports Robert Pattinson as Batman: ‘He’s the Only Guy That Could Play the Part’

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Robert Pattinson is going from vampire to a bat, and Kristen Stewart still has his back.

While promoting her upcoming movie “Seberg” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart showed some love for her “Twilight” co-star’s new Batman role.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

Stewart also agreed that the former Edward Cullen actor has the “perfect cheekbones” to play the crime-fighting, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne.

Earlier in the day, Stewart sat down in the Variety studio to expound on her past claims that she was told to hide her sexuality so she could get a Marvel movie. She made the comment in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview.

“That’s been a conversation that’s always existed,” Stewart had told Variety. “I’ve always radically rejected it.” She added that it wasn’t just Marvel Studios that specifically encouraged her to hide her queer identity to get bigger roles.

“It was literally just a big conglomerate-y type thing,” she had said. “I’m sure they would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes.”

Could Stewart reunite with Pattinson in “Batman” or another superhero movie? When asked on the “Seberg” carpet, she supported the idea.

“I’m down,” she told Variety. “I’m definitely not turning that down.”

More Film

  • Ciro Guerra on Venice Competition Pic

    Director Ciro Guerra on Venice Competition Player ‘Waiting for Barbarians’

    With only four features under his belt, Ciro Guerra has already established himself as one of Colombia’s most important filmmakers and earned the country’s first-ever Oscar nod for 2015’s “Embrace of the Serpent.” Guerra’s latest feature, and the first in English, is the cinematic adaptation of the same-named J.M. Coetzee novel “Waiting for Barbarians,” which [...]

  • Syndicado Gets World Rights to Venice

    Syndicado Gets World Rights to Venice Classics’ Tarkovsky Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    Toronto-based sales agent Syndicado Film Sales has acquired world rights to “Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer,” director Andrey A. Tarkovsky’s documentary about his father which world premiered in the Venice Classics section of the 76th Venice Film Festival. The film examines the life and work of the great Russian filmmaker, who left behind what is [...]

  • Sing Me a Song

    Toronto Film Review: ‘Sing Me A Song’

    Documentarian Thomas Balmès was handed a gift when he made “Happiness.” That 2013 documentary, about the rapid development of Bhutan seen through the eyes of an 8-year-old monk, begat the idea for a followup feature in the form of “Sing Me A Song.” This sequel spotlights that same child 10 years later, now a young [...]

  • The Long Walk

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Long Walk'

    “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” says William Faulkner. It’s an idea that gets a vigorous workout in Laotian director Mattie Do’s third feature, “The Long Walk.” The followup to her acclaimed 2016 horror entry “Dearest Sister” finds Laos’ first and only female film director taking a risky leap forward to tell [...]

  • Roy Andersson (C), Swedish actor Anders

    Roy Andersson on 'The Sorrow of Realizing That Life Is Passing'

    Director Roy Andersson, who has won Venice Film Festival’s Silver Lion for best director, delivered his latest film, “About Endlessness,” much quicker than usual. The typically deliberate Swedish filmmaker is known for taking long breaks between projects – including one 25-year stretch he spent directing commercials. Since his 2000 comeback, “Songs from the Second Floor,” [...]

  • Roger Waters Us + Them

    Venice Film Review: 'Roger Waters Us + Them'

    If you had to guess which legendary rock and roll artist has a new concert film featuring characters that include “Refugee,” “Drone Pilot” and “Palestinian Girl”, there’s a good chance your guess would be Roger Waters. The former Pink Floyd front man is practically defined by his decades-spanning collection of songs and concept albums that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad