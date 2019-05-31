Robert Pattinson Is Officially ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson is officially the new Batman.

Warner Bros. has closed a deal for the “Twilight” actor to play the Caped Crusader in “The Batman.”

Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero tentpole hits theaters on June 25, 2021. Variety first reported on May 16 that Pattinson was in negotiations for the part. The studio confirmed on Friday that Pattinson had signed a deal.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, assumed “The Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017. Reeves will produce “The Batman” with his “Planet of the Apes” collaborator Dylan Clark.

More to come.