Robert Patrick’s Horror-Thriller ‘Tone-Deaf’ Bought by Saban

Tone-Deaf
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Richard Bates Jr.’s horror thriller “Tone-Deaf,” starring Robert Patrick and Amanda Crew, ahead of its South by Southwest premiere.

The film is produced by Circle of Confusion’s Lawrence Mattis, Brad Mendelsohn, and Matt Smith, and Best Medicine Productions’ Brion Hambel and Paul Jensen.

Crew portrays a millennial who, after losing her job and ending her latest dysfunctional relationship, leaves the city for a weekend of peace in the country, only to discover the shockingly dark underbelly of rural America. She rents a country house from Patrick’s character — an old-fashioned widower who’s struggling to hide his psychopathic tendencies. The two generations soon collide in a home-invasion horror film that critiques today’s cultural and political climate.

Saban Films negotiated the deal with Steve Break on behalf of the filmmakers. Lightning Entertainment’s James C. Walker and Andrew Brown, and Hindsight Media’s James Swarbrick executive produced, along with James Scott, Tim Smith, and Tracey McCarrick.

Saban Films most recently acquired Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Its upcoming titles include “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” starring Hilary Duff; Derrick Borte’s “American Dreamer,” with Jim Gaffigan; “The Professor,” the Wayne Roberts-directed drama toplined by Johnny Depp; and Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s “A Vigilante,” starring Olivia Wilde.

