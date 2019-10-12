×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert Forster, Oscar-Nommed Star of ‘Jackie Brown,’ Dies at 78

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Forster Showtime's TWIN PEAKS TV series premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 19 May 2017
CREDIT: Showtime By Shutterstock

Robert Forster, a prolific character actor who was nominated for an Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” and appeared in more than 100 films, died Friday in Los Angeles of brain cancer. He was 78.

Tarantino created the bail bondsman character Max Cherry with Forster in mind, and the role netted him his first Academy Award nomination.

Most recently Forster reprised his “Breaking Bad” role as Ed in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which was released Friday, and appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” and in “Werewolf.”

David Lynch cast the actor with a distinctive weathered look in “Mulholland Dr.” and in the rebooted “Twin Peaks” as Sheriff Frank Truman.

“I’ve done a lot of genre pictures in my career…I’ve always liked them,” Forster told the Bleecker Street blog upon the release of 2018’s indie drama “What They Had.”

Forster played Tim Allen’s father in “Last Man Standing,” a rare comedy appearance, and played the father of a comatose mom in Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants,” which was nominated for ensemble acting prizes by SAG and the Gotham awards.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., Forster started his career on Broadway in “Mrs. Dally Has a Lover” before John Huston cast him in “Reflections in a Golden Eye” opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando.

He appeared in “Medium Cool” for director Haskell Wexler and starred in the TV series “Banyon” — reportedly the role that Tarantino remembered when casting him in “Jackie Brown” — and appeared in movies including “Alligator,” “Olympus Has Fallen” and “American Perfekt.”

Forster is survived by his children: Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen; his grandchildren: Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia; and long time partner, Denise Grayson.

More Film

  • Robert Forster Showtime's TWIN PEAKS TV

    Robert Forster, Oscar-Nommed Star of 'Jackie Brown,' Dies at 78

    Robert Forster, a prolific character actor who was nominated for an Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” and appeared in more than 100 films, died Friday in Los Angeles of brain cancer. He was 78. Tarantino created the bail bondsman character Max Cherry with Forster in mind, and the role netted him his first Academy [...]

  • Vietnamese film "Rom"

    'Rom' and 'Haifa Street' Split Busan Festival's New Currents Prize

    Vietnamese coming-of-age drama “Rom” and Iraq-Qatar co-production “Haifa Street” shared the top award in the New Currents competition section of the Busan International Film Festival. The prizes were announced Saturday morning in Busan, South Korea. Headed by British director Mike Figgis, the New Currents jury said that “the use of real, live locations” in “Rom” [...]

  • Neil Young

    Film News Roundup: Neil Young Documentary 'Mountaintop' Set for Release

    In today’s film news roundup, Neil Young’s “Mountaintop” is coming, AMC replaces its CFO, Bob Weinstein is starting anew, and Ed Begley, Jr. and David Koechner join “Reboot Camp.” MUSIC DOCUMENTARY Abramorama is partnering with Shakey Pictures and Reprise / Warner Records to release the Neil Young documentary “Mountaintop.” The movie, which chronicles the making [...]

  • steve dayan Teamsters Local 399

    Steve Dayan Re-Elected in Landslide to Head Hollywood Teamsters Local 399

    Steve Dayan has been re-elected in a landslide as secretary-treasurer of Hollywood Local 399 of the Intl. Brotherhood of Teamsters over Derick Hixon by a three-to-one margin, 1,381 to 455. Dayan has held the post — the top leadership slot at the local — for the past six years after topping Leo Reed, who had won eight [...]

  • Charlize Theron'The Addams Family' film premiere,

    Charlize Theron Speaks Immigration, Diversity in ‘The Addams Family’

    They’re creepy, they’re kooky, and they’re an allegory for immigration in America.  Charlize Theron discussed the changing face of the nuclear family and her animated film, “The Addams Family,” with Variety at the movie’s recent premiere at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. “When you think of [the Addams] being around since the sixties, [...]

  • Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles

    Emma Stone Talks 'Cruella' Transformation, New 'Zombieland' Sequel

    Despite inevitable comparisons to Glenn Close’s iconic turn as Cruella de Vil in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians,” Emma Stone teased that her take on the infamous villain in the upcoming “Cruella” movie will be very distinctive. “It comes long before her story,” Stone told Variety at the premiere of “Zombieland: Double Tap” at the Regency Village [...]

  • Brie Larson Power of Women

    Brie Larson on Why 'Every Interaction Is a Chance to Bring Hope'

    Brie Larson talked about her upcoming film “Just Mercy” and the Equal Justice Initiative at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon on Friday at the Beverly Wilshire. Larson was being honored at the luncheon presented by Lifetime for her work with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI). In “Just Mercy,” she portrays one of the co-founders of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad